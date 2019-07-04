Calls for building industry Royal Commission grow

THE State Opposition has renewed calls for a Royal Commission into the building industry, after a State Government taskforce identified 108 potential crimes.

Shadow Housing Minister Michael Hart said the number of incidents uncovered by the taskforce strengthened their view a Royal Commission was needed.

"The fact that Labor's taskforce with its narrow parameters has identified 108 potential fraudsters is why we need a larger and more comprehensive inquiry," he said.

"I am also hearing from the industry some of the issues raised were outside the terms of reference for the joint taskforce."

Out of 166 total submissions made to the taskforce, 108 potential crimes were uncovered.

Of the 166 submissions, 146 were made by subcontractors.

As a result of the taskforce, the 108 matters were referred to authorities including the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, Queensland Police Service and Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

About 45 per cent of the referrals related to alleged fraud, while others involved insolvent trading claims, unlicensed building work and failure to pay retention amounts.

Mr Hart said the LNP had made a commitment if it won next year's state election to start a Commission of Inquiry, with the "full powers of a Royal Commission" to probe the Queensland building industry.

Mr Hart added he supported Housing Minister Mick de Brenni's plan to ban aluminium composite panels with more than 30 per cent PE in new buildings.

But he didn't support the call for a complete ban on aluminium panels with PE core, as some were suitable for specific things like signage.

Insurance Council of Australia general manager of communications Campbell Fuller this week said the ICA supported plans to provide a time-limited solution of allowing professional indemnity insurance with exclusions, to enable private certifiers to operate.