Ballina Shire Council is looking for tradespeople to register for their tenders.
News

Calling all tradies: Ballina council needs you

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Aug 2020 9:00 AM
BALLINA Shire Council is calling on qualified contractors to register on the council's trade services panel of providers.

The council is looking for contractors who provide the following services:

  • Electrical
  • Solar PV systems
  • Plumbing and drainage
  • On-site sewage management systems
  • Glazing
  • Painting
  • Building maintenance and construction works
  • Floor coverings
  • Fencing
  • Tensile shade structures - manufacture and repairs
  • Demolition and asbestos removal
  • Roller doors
  • Water penetration specialist services
  • Locksmiths
  • Cabinet and joinery manufacture 
  • Metal fabrication.

Approved contractors will be added to the council's pre-qualified panel of service providers for a three-year period.

To get yourself on this approved list of providers, you need to download the council's tender documentation at tenders.ballina.nsw.gov.au/eTendering

For further information contact Chris Allison on 1300 864 444.

Tenders close at 2pm on Tuesday, August 18. Late tenders will not be accepted.

Lismore Northern Star

