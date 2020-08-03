Calling all tradies: Ballina council needs you

Ballina Shire Council is looking for tradespeople to register for their tenders.

BALLINA Shire Council is calling on qualified contractors to register on the council's trade services panel of providers.

The council is looking for contractors who provide the following services:

Electrical

Solar PV systems

Plumbing and drainage

On-site sewage management systems

Glazing

Painting

Building maintenance and construction works

Floor coverings

Fencing

Tensile shade structures - manufacture and repairs

Demolition and asbestos removal

Roller doors

Water penetration specialist services

Locksmiths

Cabinet and joinery manufacture

Metal fabrication.

Approved contractors will be added to the council's pre-qualified panel of service providers for a three-year period.

To get yourself on this approved list of providers, you need to download the council's tender documentation at tenders.ballina.nsw.gov.au/eTendering

For further information contact Chris Allison on 1300 864 444.

Tenders close at 2pm on Tuesday, August 18. Late tenders will not be accepted.