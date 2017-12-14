Calling all history lovers: New column starts tomorrow

HAVE you ever wanted to wander down Memory Lane and find out what happened on this day, 100, 50, 25 years ago?

If so, never fear, our new column is here.

Down Memory Lane will delve into the copious and dusty Northern Star archives and its subsidiary papers, discovering those stories that may have been forgotten over the years.

Whether it be a court case, a dramatic fire, a story of heroism or some quirky little fact that occurred back in the mists of time and reported on, we will find it.

You can also help by letting us know of any stories you may remember or want to know about from our papers. The main requirement is it has to be on the anniversary of the story and at least 10 years old.

You can send any details to samantha.elley@northernstar.com.au