Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Call for witnesses, dash cam footage of Ipswich assault

4th Dec 2018 5:14 PM

POLICE investigating the alleged assault of a teenage boy in Ipswich last month are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At 3.30pm on November 26, the boy was confronted by a man and another boy on Lobb St.

After a brief altercation the man and the second boy left the scene in a car.

The teenage boy did not require transport to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1802215817.

Investigations are continuing.

appeal assault dash cam ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    Pets & Animals A LISMORE woman whose beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs says something must be done to stop the spate of attacks.

    Family gives life savings to help drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family gives life savings to help drug syndicate accused

    Crime Barrister says release would be "to the community's advantage"

    New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    premium_icon New drink driving laws might make you put that beer down

    Crime The penalty for drink driving has just become much tougher

    Local Partners