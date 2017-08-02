Call to replace historic peg

UNUSUAL LANDMARK: Pat Cawley, from Lennox Head, looks over historic photos and articles about the iron peg at Boulder Beach.

PAT Cawley, of Lennox Head, doesn't want to see an unusual local landmark disappear.

His father, Bern, in 1956 installed the only iron peg which is still standing at the Boulder Beach point, near Skennars Head, and is identified as Iron Peg on topographic maps.

The peg is corroding and Mr Cawley would like to see it replaced.

The peg was put in so rock fishermen could secure themselves, and Mr Cawley said it had saved many lives over the years.

The original iron peg dates back to the 1920s when Pat's great-grandfather, Charles Bulwinkel, had the first peg installed after two fishermen, Tony Brown from Bonalbo and "Chalky” Rankin from Larnook, were swept off the rocks. Both men survived.

Mr Cawley said his family had a sea-side holiday cottage at Skennars Head, near Boulder Beach, and spent about six weeks each year there, fishing regularly at the point.

He said there had been other pegs but the surviving one was the peg his father cemented into a rock crevice. He said his father had acquired the iron rod from the railway yard near his Norco workplace in Lismore. It was a corner pole for rail freight cars.

He said the peg, about 1m in length, was "going to go” because of the corrosion.

"But I'm interested in seeing it preserved because it's very much a piece of local history,” he said.

Ballina Shire councillor Sharon Cadwallader was last week successful in her motion asking the council to seek advice from the relevant government agencies on the merits and approval process needed to replace the iron peg.

Council staff questioned whether the State Government would support the reinstatement of the peg due to the dangers government agencies could get in for publicising rock fishing.