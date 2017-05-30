Call to hold skateboard event

BALLINA Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest from organisations to manage a skateboarding event at Missingham skate park this year and next.

Council has up to $4000 available per year to support the costs of co-ordinating these events, with funding available in the new financial year.

It is proposed the events would be held between July 1 and December 31 this year and in the same period the following year.

Interested applicants will need to prepare a submission to council, addressing specific criteria outlined in the expression of interest document including the details of the event, with a proposed name and anticipated audience numbers; their event management experience, evidence of the necessary insurances, a draft program, the cost, if any, to participate, and sponsorships.

"This level of funding reaffirms council's support for the development of skateboarding in the Ballina Shire,” Ballina Mayor David Wright said.

A copy of the expression of interest document can be downloaded from council's website www. ballina.nsw.gov.au. All submissions are to be lodged by 4.30pm on June 14. For more information regarding the expression of interest process, phone Sandra Jackson on 66864444 or visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au.