Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

The New South Wales state government has responded to calls from the local council to defer plans for the $100 Murwillumbah Education Campus.

The four-year plan to rollout a K-12 mega-campus was announced in October last year and met with much protest from the local community.

The Murwillumbah Education Campus would bring together students from Murwillumbah Public School, Murwillumbah East Public School, Murwillumbah High School and Wollumbin High School at the Murwillumbah High School site, which will be completely redeveloped.

At the November 19 meeting last year, Tweed Shire councillors voted in favour of expressing extreme concern about the state’s decision to close the four schools.

In a letter sent to the state government, it stated the council was concerned with the manner the amalgamation were announced to the public.

“The community, particularly the parents and citizens of the school and teaching staff felt that they would have liked to have been consulted prior to, or at least had information available as to the educational benefits before a formal announcement,” the letter read.

At the November meeting the council resolved to ask the NSW Government to defer its decision for the new school and to consult adequately with the Murwillumbah community.

“Council seeks a written commitment from the state government to defer its decision to close the schools and consult adequately with the Murwillumbah community,” the letter read.

In January 2021, the NSW Education and Early Childhood Minister Sarah Mitchell’s office responded in a letter to the Tweed General manager, Troy Green.

The letter stated the NSW Government was “committed to investing in education infrastructure in Murwillumbah so that all students have access to contemporary learning environments and an exception public education experience.”

“The department has undertaken a thorough early planning process, including a review and analysis of population projections, enrolment and teaching space projections, local education needs, current schooling options and the availability of innovative learning spaces,” the letter reads.

“The planning process has also taken into consideration the location, size and condition of Murwillumbah’s existing schools and their suitability for development.”

The letter said discussions were also held between the Service Planning Team, Directors Educational Leadership and the principals of each of the schools.

According to the letter the new school would host about 500 primary school students and 840 high school students which was “smaller than many other schools in the far north coast region.”

