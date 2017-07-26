24°
News

Call to council to stop spraying chemical herbicide

26th Jul 2017 7:00 AM
STOP THE CHEMICAL SPRAY: Ballina home-owner Helen Hawkes has launched a petition calling on Ballina Shire Council to stop spraying the herbicide containing glyphosate for weed control.
STOP THE CHEMICAL SPRAY: Ballina home-owner Helen Hawkes has launched a petition calling on Ballina Shire Council to stop spraying the herbicide containing glyphosate for weed control. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BALLINA woman has launched a petition calling on Ballina Shire Council to stop spraying a chemical herbicide for weed control, arguing it could affect people's health.

Helen Hawkes, a journalist who has specialised in writing about wellness for national newspapers and magazines for the past 20 years, said Byron Shire Council is already taking steps to use non-chemical methods for weed control, like steam weeding or manual removal of weeds, and Ballina should follow suit.

In a letter to Ballina Mayor David Wright, she wrote she was particularly concerned about the spraying of glyphosate, sold around the world as Roundup and produced by the company Monsanto.

She argues use of the herbicide will "become more problematic in the future for councils as research into the carcinogenic effects of glyphosate continue to surface, with ensuing litigation, and more European retailers and international governments outlaw the chemical".

She refers to a March article in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health arguing that glyphosate should be subject to further safety review about whether it causes cancer.

She cites the examples of two Swiss supermarket chains removing the glyphosate products from their shelves due to health risks, the banning in France of the herbicide in retail outlets and the prohibition of the sale and use of glyphosate in Sri Lanka.

Ballina Shire Council has a policy on the use of pesticides, which includes the use of herbicide. The use of pesticides is regulated by the Pesticides Act 1999, administered by the NSW EPA

The council's policy is about "balancing public safety against the benefits pest and weed control provide, to ensure the best outcome".

It was endorsed in 2015 and is due to be reviewed in 2019.

Under the accompanying pesticide use notification plan, the council does not have to give notice to the public of the spraying of pesticides around barbecue areas, playgrounds, sporting fields, skate facilities, footpaths and other public spaces when only small quantities of pesticide are used.

However, staff are required to provide notice if spraying occurs within 20m of a "sensitive places" like a preschool, hospital or aged-care facility and other places as determined by the EPA.

Meanwhile, the Monsanto website says "our products are among the most-tested in the world and their safety has been confirmed by third-party experts and regulatory agencies".

On June 27, the company announced it was fighting a listing of glyphosate on Proposition 65, officially known as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, which aims to protect that US state's drinking water from cancer-causing chemicals.

"Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, and the listing of glyphosate under Prop 65 is unwarranted on the basis of science," Monsanto says on its website.

"OEHHA's (California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment) decision to list glyphosate is contrary to its own scientific assessment, which determined that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, as well as the conclusions of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and every regulatory body in the world that has studied glyphosate."

Ms Hawke's Stop Toxic Spraying in Ballina Shire petition is on change.org.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council glyphosate northern rivers council northern rivers environment northern rivers health

Guns, cash and drugs seized in bikie bust

Guns, cash and drugs seized in bikie bust

POLICE have seized cash, a rifle scope and a small amount of drugs during a search at the home of an associate of an outlaw motorcycle gang on the North Coast.

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

Customers in the deep end over flood-damaged deposit box

BANK SHOCK: Alstonville resident John Reilly was shocked the Commonwealth Bank did not inform him his safe deposit parcel was damaged during the floods until he asked about its status.

Flood damage to secure bank deposit documents distresses locals

River's health on the agenda

PUBLIC MEETING: The authors of report into the health of the Richmond River will discuss their findings with the community in Ballina tonight.

Issues affecting waterway to be discussed

Local Partners

Action against plastic to protect the ocean

A GLOBAL initiative by Corona and Parley to clean up Australian beaches and oceans.

The secret is clean cows

CREAM OF THE DROP: Dean O'Reilly at his dairy farm at Mummulgum where the milk he and his wife Lyn produce has been judged among Australia's best.

Best milk in Australia at Mummulgum

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

CLIPS of a Ninja Warrior contestant who died before the series aired were shown during the final, leaving viewers confused.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Singer Dr G. Yunupingu dies aged 46

World famous blind Aboriginal singer Dr G. Yunupingu passed away in Darwin yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

“Today we mourn the loss of a great Australian..."

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,285,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home