Call to change how we spell ‘Australia’

Buy Australian is a News Corp Initiative – in partnership with Woolworths and Australian Made Campaign and supported by Red Energy – to help put money back in to our economy by supporting our producers, makers and manufacturers.

Buy Australian is a News Corp Initiative – in partnership with Woolworths and Australian Made Campaign and supported by Red Energy – to help put money back in to our economy by supporting our producers, makers and manufacturers.

As part of our economic recovery plan, we should change the spelling of Australia, according to one of the country's leading advertising gurus.

Russel Howcroft, who is a TV and radio broadcaster, AFTRS chairman and renowned advertising adviser, is calling on the country to be rebran¬ded as "AAAustralia" to improve our economic prosperity after a woeful year. "We need to make that bounce-back as strong and long-lasting as we possibly can," Mr Howcroft said.

"We need to do a better job of branding who we are as a country that's good for us internationally and internally. The benchmark is 100 per cent Pure New Zealand; industries within New Zealand all use this brilliantly. I think we need to change the spelling of Australia to AAAustralia."

From Australia’s landscapes to beaches, we can claim Triple A on many things. Picture: iStock

He said an example of the country meeting 'Triple A' standards was its response to the pandemic.

"Our COVID response reaffirms to the world what an extraordinary place Australia is," My Howcroft said.

"The world has a view of us that is at a much higher level than we view ourselves. We can claim 'Triple A' and the world will nod.

"Our supermarkets during the course of this year have been brilliant. They were basically dealing with a Christmas situation every day of the week. Australia Post had their highly paid executives working on weekends doing deliveries."

The world recognises Australia for its high quality across many areas, we should seize the opportunity, says Russel Howcroft. Picture: David Caird

While the rebranding would ¬assume a blanket approach to all things Australian - from our -beaches, education systems, healthcare to the hospitality of our people - Mr Howcroft said it would also ¬reflect the high quality standards ¬adhered to by our producers, makers and manufacturers.

"What this year has taught us is there really is an overriding desire by all of us to support Australian owned businesses, from high-end technology producers to pear growers," he said.

"And we should unashamedly ¬pursue a national economic agenda. I think the leadership and the narrative is really important, yes it's political leadership but also corporate leadership.

"Leadership in all its forms plays a big role. We all have the opportunity to do that. If you're in charge of the school tuckshop, then look to stock it with Australian made goods. And on an individual level, start questioning your purchases and looking where it's coming from."

Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro said there were a number of ways Australian businesses could act to leverage the current positive consumer sentiment around "buying Australian".

"Consumers are eager to support our Aussie makers now more than ever, so it's really important that businesses promote their Australian credentials in their marketing activities," Mr Lazzaro said.

"We encourage Aussie Made brands to aggressively promote their Australian credentials strongly on product labels and across all channels, whether they be online, social or at point of sale.

"The 'made in Australia' claim has never been more powerful than right now and the green-and-gold kangaroo Australian Made logo has been clearly identifying Australian goods for more than 34 years."

Buy Australian is a News Corp Initiative – in partnership with Woolworths and Australian Made Campaign and supported by Red Energy – to help put money back in to our economy by supporting our producers, makers and manufacturers.

Originally published as Call to change how we spell 'Australia'