Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two temporary structures made of recycled materials will pop-up on the NSW North Coast as part of a new annual design competition, Innovate :: Situate: Southern Cross University Design Prize.
Two temporary structures made of recycled materials will pop-up on the NSW North Coast as part of a new annual design competition, Innovate :: Situate: Southern Cross University Design Prize.
News

Call out to designers to create exciting project

1st Aug 2018 1:00 PM

In a bold and exciting use of civic space, two temporary structures made of recycled materials will pop-up on the NSW North Coast as part of a new annual design competition, Innovate :: Situate: Southern Cross University Design Prize.

Innovate :: Situate is interested in testing different ways Lismore's new creative playground The Quad can repurpose public space through the creation of micro-venues and encourage the public, especially children, to interact with the site in new ways.

The project is committed to supporting emerging artists, profiling sustainable materials and practices and providing some much needed shade.

Dr Stephen Garrett, head of Art and Design at Southern Cross University, is one of the project's industry panel assessors.

"Pavilion projects around the world bring people together to create community and explore urban liveability,” Dr Garrett said.

He said there were two main drivers for this project: sustainability and playfulness.

"The materials used need to be sustainable sourced materials or recycled materials or upcycled materials. The idea of global sustainability and sustainable materials is now at the core of all design practice, whether art or architecture. This project brings that language of sustainability and sustainable materials into the public domain.

"And secondly, the fun aspect, is that the pavilion project is a really imaginative, creative way to think about unique shapes and structures. Because they're temporary and don't hold humans permanently, the structures can be diverse, flexible open spaces, opening up the imagination in both understanding what architecture can be but also the sense of wonder that good design is.

"Typically these events are always heavily attended by the public, primarily because they provide shade. And when they're big enough you can have events inside them, like live bands and picnics. They're community gathering points which is something The Quad is trying to establish for Lismore.

"Our goal is to establish this design competition as an annual event.”

Emerging designers, artists and architects are invited to submit dynamic, playful and innovative structure designs. Two winning designs will be installed from November 2018 to February 2019: the national winner and a Southern Cross University student design.

Design Brief

  • Design a temporary pavilion using recycled/upcycled materials.
  • The Pavilion must be able to create a space for groups of people to walk through and sit under.
  • The structure should be open and must provide shaded light and space from the sun.
  • The structure needs to be weather resistant for at least 3 months.
  • Fit for purpose structure which has structural integrity.
  • Provides shade.

Key information and dates

For full call out information, visit www.lismorequad.org.au

Artist fee: $7000 fee (ex GST) to deliver project in its entirety including artist fees and materials.

Submissions close: Monday August 6. Email to the.quad@lismore.nsw.gov.au

Successful candidates advised: Monday September 17

Installation commences: early November

Structures installed: until end of February 2019

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sacked workers asked to finish off Kimberley vans

    premium_icon Sacked workers asked to finish off Kimberley vans

    Business THE company went into liquidation last week and 50 people lost their jobs, but now a group of workers have been contracted to finish a number of vans.

    Casino woman accused of stealing $95,000 from organisation

    Casino woman accused of stealing $95,000 from organisation

    Crime She allegedly stole the money over a nine-day period

    On the hunt for the black panther

    premium_icon On the hunt for the black panther

    News Film makers search to uncover the truth about big cat sightings

    • 1st Aug 2018 12:33 PM
    'TRAGEDY': Lismore dad found not guilty of murdering son

    premium_icon 'TRAGEDY': Lismore dad found not guilty of murdering son

    Crime "He has to live with this for the rest of his life"

    Local Partners