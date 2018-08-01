Call out to designers to create exciting project

Two temporary structures made of recycled materials will pop-up on the NSW North Coast as part of a new annual design competition, Innovate :: Situate: Southern Cross University Design Prize.

In a bold and exciting use of civic space, two temporary structures made of recycled materials will pop-up on the NSW North Coast as part of a new annual design competition, Innovate :: Situate: Southern Cross University Design Prize.

Innovate :: Situate is interested in testing different ways Lismore's new creative playground The Quad can repurpose public space through the creation of micro-venues and encourage the public, especially children, to interact with the site in new ways.

The project is committed to supporting emerging artists, profiling sustainable materials and practices and providing some much needed shade.

Dr Stephen Garrett, head of Art and Design at Southern Cross University, is one of the project's industry panel assessors.

"Pavilion projects around the world bring people together to create community and explore urban liveability,” Dr Garrett said.

He said there were two main drivers for this project: sustainability and playfulness.

"The materials used need to be sustainable sourced materials or recycled materials or upcycled materials. The idea of global sustainability and sustainable materials is now at the core of all design practice, whether art or architecture. This project brings that language of sustainability and sustainable materials into the public domain.

"And secondly, the fun aspect, is that the pavilion project is a really imaginative, creative way to think about unique shapes and structures. Because they're temporary and don't hold humans permanently, the structures can be diverse, flexible open spaces, opening up the imagination in both understanding what architecture can be but also the sense of wonder that good design is.

"Typically these events are always heavily attended by the public, primarily because they provide shade. And when they're big enough you can have events inside them, like live bands and picnics. They're community gathering points which is something The Quad is trying to establish for Lismore.

"Our goal is to establish this design competition as an annual event.”

Emerging designers, artists and architects are invited to submit dynamic, playful and innovative structure designs. Two winning designs will be installed from November 2018 to February 2019: the national winner and a Southern Cross University student design.

Design Brief

Design a temporary pavilion using recycled/upcycled materials.

The Pavilion must be able to create a space for groups of people to walk through and sit under.

The structure should be open and must provide shaded light and space from the sun.

The structure needs to be weather resistant for at least 3 months.

Fit for purpose structure which has structural integrity.

Provides shade.

Key information and dates

For full call out information, visit www.lismorequad.org.au

Artist fee: $7000 fee (ex GST) to deliver project in its entirety including artist fees and materials.

Submissions close: Monday August 6. Email to the.quad@lismore.nsw.gov.au

Successful candidates advised: Monday September 17

Installation commences: early November

Structures installed: until end of February 2019