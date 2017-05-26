Call out for killer whale sightings

A Killer Whale spotted off the coast of Coolangatta in 2009.

KILLER Whales Australia are calling on the Northern Rivers to report any sightings of orcas cruising the North Coast this migration season.

Claims of a recent sighting off the coast of Ballina on Wednesday caught the attention of organisation manager, David Donnelly to reach out to the community as part of their on-going research tracking the creatures.

Mr Donnelly described our coastal waters as "incredibly interesting” when it came to killer whale sightings.

Based on their finding, Mr Donnelly said our waters may be a "cross-over” site between north and south migrating orcas.

"What may be northern groups of animals don't appear to venture further south than Eden NSW, so your region could be a bit of a crossover area,” Mr Donnelly said.

But their data heavily relies on sightings and that's why Mr Donnelly is reaching out to North Coast locals to call in their findings to help "confirm or quash” their theory.

He said they have "little sighting information” about orcas migrating off the Northern Rivers coastline with the last report of a killer whale in the region being off Cape Byron in 2005.

Anyone who spots a killer whales is asked to report their sightings to the Killer Whales Australia Facebook page.