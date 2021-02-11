Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gianpiero Battista, Isaac Smith and Greg Bennett have all quit Lismore City Council before the elections in September.
Gianpiero Battista, Isaac Smith and Greg Bennett have all quit Lismore City Council before the elections in September.
News

Call in the administrator, council's in a terminal condition

David Kirkpatrick
11th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lismore City Council has lurched from bad to worse and it is time for the Local Government Minister to step in an appoint an administrator.

The culture of the organisation is in serious chaos after the council's general manager, Shelley Oldham, was sacked on Tuesday night.

In total, three councillors - including the mayor - and now the general manager have left the Titanic, in the past six or seven months.

While the remaining councillors bravely play on and tell the general public to remain calm, this council is in serious crisis.

We can't afford to wait until the results of the next election in September to sort this out.

The NSW Government needs to step in NOW.

It's too important to have the local government of the most important service city on the Northern Rivers in such tatters.

The reports we are publishing on this matter only tell half the story and don't reflect what journalists are being told "off the record"

Not mentioning any names or specifics, there have been claims and counter claims of bullying and harassment.

 

Shelley Oldham, with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith. Both have now left.
Shelley Oldham, with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith. Both have now left.

 

Shelley Oldham was brought in to fix a $6 million dollar black hole and in the process she seems to have got a lot of noses out of joint.

I'm sure Ms Oldham's pay out figure is going to punch a big hole in the budget and last year's annual report put her salary at well over $300,000.

Fire, flood, drought, COVID-19, crippling debt, claims of a lack of confidence in the council's leadership and the long period between elections has seen three councillors move on during this period.

Isaac Smith's time as Lismore mayor officially ended recently.

Greg Bennett and Gianpiero Battista both stepped down in August of last year.

Lismore is too big a council to let drift along for the next few month until voters get their chance to have a say in September.

There's some big decisions that need to be made, North Lismore plateau, potential sale of the white elephant Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre and a new dam at Dunoon.

There's just too much at stake NOT to act now.

lismore city council northern rivers council news opinion
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 22, suffers chest, leg injuries in crash near Lismore

        Premium Content Man, 22, suffers chest, leg injuries in crash near Lismore

        News One person was trapped after a two-car crash this afternoon.

        Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        Premium Content Lismore council’s interim GM takes over the reins

        News “I suspect all local governments in NSW are in a similar position.”

        Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Premium Content Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Sport New AFL senior men’s coach reckons current talent along with new recruits will...

        How Brad’s job at Casino council has been ‘life changing’

        Premium Content How Brad’s job at Casino council has been ‘life changing’

        News It's his dream to drive “big toys” but there have been challenges