Call girl spilled details of grisly bashing in police 'chat'

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin. Souce: Facebook / NSW police

THE woman accused of the stabbing of a Murwillumbah man later murdered for millions of dollars in life insurance told a police officer the man "f**cked over the wrong people and got what he deserved".

Jessica Honey Fallon, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Michael Anthony Martin and the grievous bodily harm of his flatmate Edmund Manning in a home invasion on April 7, 2014.

She is facing a trial by judge alone in Lismore District Court.

Yesterday the court heard that on the night of June 9, 2014 she shared elaborate details about the alleged home invasion in a conversation with police at Tweed Heads Police Station.

The informal chat occurred about 3am, more than three hours after Fallon was arrested over an unrelated matter and observed to be unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.

The interviewing officer Senior Constable Andrew Ross gave evidence in the trial yesterday. He took notes at the time, but his formal statement was not recorded until late February the following year.

During the conversation Fallon was quizzed if she was involved in the home invasion, and allegedly said "let's just say I was but I didn't do anything".

However, Fallon didn't know that Michael Martin snr was the victim, instead referring to him as "Corey Hancock".

She claimed "Corey" had stolen a car worth $75,000 from a man called "Lucas" and the bashing was retribution.

They wanted to "humiliate" the man because they "had to let them know who was boss".

Apparently the victim had also "f****ed over the Nimbin boys for $500K worth of weed".

The court heard that the June 9 interview was one of the main events that ultimately led to Fallon's arrest, despite it never being formally recorded.

So far the trial has covered key elements of the Crown case including a formal three hour recorded interview with police in which Fallon described taking part in the crime.

The Crown case also included a "guided tour" Fallon undertook with detectives in July 2014 in which she pointed out key locations visited by the alleged assailants on the night of the home invasion, including where she disposed of knives and guns in the Tweed River weighed down with rocks.

The trial continues.