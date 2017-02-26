26°
Call for senior nominations

Alison Paterson
| 26th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Nominate an older person who is making a positive difference to the Northern Rivers community for a 2017 NSW Seniors Local Achievement Award.
Nominate an older person who is making a positive difference to the Northern Rivers community for a 2017 NSW Seniors Local Achievement Award.

IF you know a senior citizen involved in making a positive difference in your community, step up and nominate them for 2017 NSW Seniors Local Achievement Award.

The SLAAs are presented to acknowledge and celebrate seniors' achievements in a range of categories, including business, environment, science, agriculture, health and well-being, learning and community service during Senior's Week.

As the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, an estimated 300,000 participants are expected to attend more than 1000 free and discounted events throughout the state during the celebrations which run 3 - 12 March, 2017.That's the message from the NSW Seniors Festival, which celebrates and acknowledges the important role that seniors play in our community.

Nominations for the are open from Monday 20 February - Tuesday 28 February.

Nationals Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP, called for nominations.

"Seniors help make our local community stronger and better," Mr George said.

"The NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards are an opportunity to thank a senior for everything they do, (so) we are calling on people to nominate seniors who are making a real difference to the lives of those around them."

Mr George said seniors are valued and respected members of our community.

"Whether it is volunteering for a charity, lending a helping hand to a local sporting club or caring for a loved one, older Australians do so much to make our families and communities stronger," he said.

"Nomination forms are available by contacting my office on 6621 3624 or lismore@parliament.nsw.gov.au."

For more information, go to http://www.nswseniorsfestival.com.au/

