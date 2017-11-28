Call for roadside tribute to chickens killed in crash

ANIMAL rights group PETA is seeking permission to install a roadside memorial for the chickens who were killed in the truck crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

PETA said an "unknown number of chickens in crates were injured or killed" in the truck rollover yesterday.

In response, the group has asked Roads and Maritime Services for permission to erect a tombstone memorial at the site.

It would feature an image of a chicken next to the words, "In Memory of the Chickens Who Suffered and Died at This Spot. Try Vegan".

PETA spokeswoman, Emily Rice, said it would remind all drivers, including those with animals on board, to travel safely, while also "pointing out that we can all prevent further animal suffering and death by going vegan".

"Animals raised and killed for food suffer from the day they're born until the day they're loaded onto trucks for the terrifying journey to the abattoir, where their throats are cut - sometimes while they're still conscious," Ms Rice said.

"We hope our memorial will prompt people not to eat animals or - at the very least - remind truck drivers to make animals' transport to slaughter as safe and comfortable as possible."