Call for respect after ugly side of politics rears its head

CAMPAIGN VANDALISM: Capricornia's candidates are speaking out calling for an end to the theft and destruction of their election advertising and personal property, including this keyed car. Contributed

CARS keyed, and signs missing, torn down and graffitied, are some of the illegal behaviours reported locally since the start of the 2019 federal election campaign.

Frustrated candidates contesting the seat of Capricornia have banded together to say, no matter who you support, this sort of anti-democratic behaviour is not on.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was very disappointed to see her campaign signs graffitied in Moranbah and her signs disappearing around Rockhampton in a very organised attempt to target her campaign.

"These cost a lot of money and it's everyone's democratic right to be able to advertise during the election campaign," Ms Landry said.

"I get very frustrated with people taking these signs, because of the hard work to raise the money and volunteers going out putting up our signs.

"I believe most of the parties get on well locally but you have these people come in from out of town and I think a lot of them are the cause of the trouble here."

Ms Landry encouraged those involved in the election process to show respect, including during pre-polling, and assured the community the election material would be gone after the May 18 election.

In the past week, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson expressed his anger on social media, posting images of his volunteer's vehicles being keyed, tail lights smashed, with signs defaced with "greenie slogans".

"This is appalling behaviour, no matter who it's coming from or who it's done against," Mr Robertson said.

"There is absolutely no place for vandalism, signage theft or other anti-social behaviour in this campaign.

"We may disagree strongly when it comes to politics but we should all do better than this. Let's keep this campaign respectful."

During the last state election, One Nation's Wade Rothery had over 200 signs either vandalised, damaged or stolen.

"It's a kick in the guts when I get calls from supporters saying it's occurring again," Mr Rothery said.

"If people want to protest and send a message to political parties, I'd suggest they do it in the ballot box, not by defacing or stealing candidate signs."

He said his party had purchased movement activated cameras to record sign theft and vandalism which he intended to hand over to the police and the media to name and shame.