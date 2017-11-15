Call for NBN fibre roll-out in CBD

THE Labor Party is calling on NBN Co to stop the delay and work constructively with the Lismore City Council on the CBD fibre roll-out.

For months council has sought vital information from NBN Co about its planned roll-out, however ironically there have been some communication issues.

Shadow Minister for Regional Communications Stephan Jones said he is working closely with Lismore City Council to send a strong message to the Commonwealth Government, the NBN Co and Telstra.

"We know the data consumption of businesses is doubling every two years so why not put something in the ground which is going to be fit for the future instead of putting something in the ground that is not even fit for the present,” Mr Jones said.

"There are 10 councils around the country that have already stuck their hand up and said we want more than what the Government is offering and we are willing to put some money up to make that happen.

"It should send a clear message to the NBN Co and the Government that what is being rolled out is not good enough for regional towns.”

Mayor Isaac Smith said their major infrastructure works are in limbo as they wait to hear back from the NBN Co and Telstra.

"I am really concerned about us moving forward, we have millions of dollars spent on upgrades around footpaths and I don't want to waste that money by pulling up old copper and putting new copper down,” Cr Smith said.

"What we really want to do is make sure that we do things that are going to last and things that are going to work in Lismore.

"What I would like to see is us doing fibre to the premises, let's give our businesses the best opportunity moving forward.”

Mr Jones said it would make the most sense to address this issue now as the council is predicted to spend $750,000 just to replace the existing copper.

"This is going to be the cheapest time possible to do this roll out, we know if we don't do it now at some stage over the next decade we are going to have to come back and do it again,” he said.

Cr Smith said it would save the council thousands in the future if they do the upgrade now as they redo the CBD's footpaths.

"If it is something we can do while ripping up these footpaths to save some money we'd be silly not to do it.”