Call for last drinks at Rappville Pub

THE much loved Rappville Pub is having its final round, with the doors set to close for the last time this Sunday.

After battling for their iconic business, Jayne Fitzpatrick and Peter St Clair said they "give up” on a Facebook post.

Rappville Pub publicans Jayne Fitzpatrick and husband Peter St. Clair. Susanna Freymark

The pair bought the historic hotel a few years ago, and achieved their goal to see the pub restored to its former glory, but despite community fundraising efforts can't afford to implement 2016 fire and safety standards.

Last year the owners started a crowdfunding campaign and a series of fundraising events to help them pay for essential fire safety, disability access and kitchen requirements but did not raise enough to implement the $100,000 features.

As a result, they did manage to lodge a Development Application with Richmond Valley Council.

Rappville has a population of a few hundred people, a tennis court, a showground, a school and sadly, has to say goodbye to the pub's country hospitality for now.

As for the couple's plans, they previously told The Northern Star that Dr St Clair is looking forward to retirement while Ms Fitzpatrick is looking forward to a new position in hotel or events management.

The hotel is up for sale here.