Call for class action over planned closure of lake road

PLANS are underway for a third rally to protest the closure of the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, with legal threats continuing, while those who want the road closed are encouraging supporters to make a submission.

Submissions on Ballina Shire Council's Part V Application for the south-east precinct of the lake close on January 29.

The application includes the closure of the eastern road and the creation of a parkland.

PROPOSED: An artist's impression of the parkland proposed for the eastern side of Lake Ainsworth and, below, how the site currently looks. Contributed

The document was prepared following a legal challenge on a previous application, which would have seen the road closed in February this year.

Pip Carter, from the group Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc, which wants to see the road remain open, said a protest rally is being organised for January 13.

He has long argued the council isn't listening to the majority of Lennox residents who he claims want the road to stay open.

Two previous rallies have attracted several hundred people.

Meanwhile, Denis Magnay, from the group Ballina and District Ratepayers Association, is calling for expressions of interest from those who want to join a class action being threatened if the road closure goes ahead.

He said the class action would be based on restriction of public access to the waterfront, and include the closure of the Angels Beach four-wheel-drive track.

He admitted that calling for people wanting to take part in a class action for a decision that hasn't been made yet could be seen as a strategy to try and scare councillors into voting against closing the road.

But he said the group wanted to be ready to go, if the council decides to close the road. Email bigroscoe44@bigpond.com to get involved.

Mr Magnay also claimed the council "doesn't appear to be listening to the community.”

He will be taking his Plan B for the precinct to the lake regularly over the holiday period.

The Lake Ainsworth Interest Group wants the road to close, and members of the group have been following the issue for more than 20 years.

Dr Lyn Walker, from LAIG, encourages supporters to make a submission.

"We feel overwhelmingly positive about the project - we're hoping to gain a lovely new park for the community and long overdue environmental works for the lake,” she said.

However, she said the group weren't about to become complacent.

"There is still a possibility that the works won't happen - at the end of the consultation process it's the councillors who will give the works the final go ahead,” Dr Walker said.

"As recent votes for and against the lake park have been very close, the group believe it's critical that those who support the project say so.”

The LAIG will hold information stalls on weekends throughout January from 9am-noon.

To see all the consultation documents relating to the Lake Ainsworth Improvement Works and the new parkland visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and go to the "Documents on Exhibition" section.