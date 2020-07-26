Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a crash in wet conditions near Nimbin on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to a crash in wet conditions near Nimbin on Saturday night.
News

Call for caution after driver loses control on wet rural road

26th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have urged motorists not to mix speed and alcohol when driving.

The plea for caution has come after a driver lost control on Crofton Rd near Nimbin on Saturday night.

“Speeding and alcohol are a poor mix when driving; least of all on wet, winding roads at night, with unsecured fuel in the back,” Nimbin Rural Fire Brigade said in a post on social media.

“These occupants scarpered after wrecking a perfectly good Volvo and polluting local waterways.

“If it (was) your mates, best you chip them for their carelessness, not celebrate their brush with death.

“Thanks to the HAZMAT unit and Nimbin members for leaving their families and fireplaces, to respond to a rainy Saturday night MVA.

“(The) oil and fuel spill was eventually contained with boom, hydrocarbon papers and absorbents.”

nimbin rural fire brigade northern rivers crash northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers

        premium_icon COVID-19: Sydney outbreak reaches Northern Rivers

        Health Byron COVID clinic confirms two new cases linked to Sydney cluster

        Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        premium_icon Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        News POLICE seized a bolt action rifle from a man suspected of using it to threaten...

        Virtual tours of region attract overseas viewers

        premium_icon Virtual tours of region attract overseas viewers

        News THIS tour operator took the pandemic restrictions and turned them into an online...

        The Northern Rivers sex toy trend that made us giggle

        premium_icon The Northern Rivers sex toy trend that made us giggle

        News A SEX toy firm revealed that Ballina, Lismore, Kyogle, Casino and Byron purchases...