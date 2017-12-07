Menu
Call a general election to end citizenship farce: OPINION

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. JAMES ROSS
David Kirkpatrick
by

IT'S time to end the citizenship farce engulfing our politicians and call a general election.

Never mind referring dozens of cases to the High Court for a decision, that is going to take months even to get a hearing, let alone a decision.

And let's not have a 'Super Saturday' of by-elections to re-elect people we've already elected.

Let's cut to the chase and just hold a general election and sort this out once and for all.

Watching politicians of all persuasions pointing the finger at one another is so shamefully introspective, it is beyond embarrassing.

Parliament is such a circus these days I'd even welcome the Governor General stepping in and ordering an election off his own bat.

Dismissal Part II? Hell, yes.

You'd think by now our political leaders would realise the main game in town is not them, it's US.

And by US, I mean ordinary Australians living in regional areas like ours, who are just after the basic necessities like good schools, hospitals, roads and access to decent jobs and wages.

Stop talking about yourselves.

Stop bitching about one another.

Stop blaming everyone else for your problems.

Do what you were elected to do and that is to serve the people who live in you electorate.

So bring on an early election.

Like many people, I'm ready to sort this issue out at the ballot box.

