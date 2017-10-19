25°
News

Call 000 in emergency not station, firies warn

Lismore fire-fighters say there has been a spike in emergency calls to the station instead of triple zero.
Lismore fire-fighters say there has been a spike in emergency calls to the station instead of triple zero. Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

A SPIKE in emergency calls to the Lismore fire brigade have sparked a warning from firefighters.

In recent months leading firefighter Adam Cormick said firies have been taking a concerning number of calls, which should be made to triple zero.

One of the most notable, he said, was a call made to the station about a garage fire at Lismore Heights that was close to engulfing part of the house.

Mr Cormick said it was vital those reporting critical or life-threatening situations ring triple zero to initiate the fastest response from firies and other services.

That response is delayed if you ring your local Fire & Rescue unit, he said.

The Lismore Fire & Rescue station is the only brigade manned 24-hours a day between Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.

When on the phone to a triple zero operator, speak clearly and slowly to provide the location of the emergency.

In rural areas, its important to provide a full address and distances from landmarks and roads, not just the name of the property.

While emergency calls should be made to triple zero, Mr Cormick said the your local brigade was on hand to help with issues regarding smoke alarms and fire preparedness information.

Topics:  fire lismore fire and rescue northern rivers emergency northern rivers fire nsw fire and rescue triple 0

Lismore Northern Star
G'bah cafe listed for deregistration by ASIC

G'bah cafe listed for deregistration by ASIC

THERE has been a major twist in the mystery surrounding the popular cafe's sudden closure.

'Extreme provocation' could justify man killing father

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

Jury expected to retire today after eight-week murder trial

Moves to recommission Mullum hydro electric plant

One of the turbines at the laverty's Gap power station.

Could it help pave the way for a clean energy future?

Ballina beach rapist could be out of jail in two years

Angels Beach, Ballina.

"There are no winners here": Victim's family

Local Partners