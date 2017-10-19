Call 000 in emergency not station, firies warn

Lismore fire-fighters say there has been a spike in emergency calls to the station instead of triple zero.

A SPIKE in emergency calls to the Lismore fire brigade have sparked a warning from firefighters.

In recent months leading firefighter Adam Cormick said firies have been taking a concerning number of calls, which should be made to triple zero.

One of the most notable, he said, was a call made to the station about a garage fire at Lismore Heights that was close to engulfing part of the house.

Mr Cormick said it was vital those reporting critical or life-threatening situations ring triple zero to initiate the fastest response from firies and other services.

That response is delayed if you ring your local Fire & Rescue unit, he said.

The Lismore Fire & Rescue station is the only brigade manned 24-hours a day between Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads.

When on the phone to a triple zero operator, speak clearly and slowly to provide the location of the emergency.

In rural areas, its important to provide a full address and distances from landmarks and roads, not just the name of the property.

While emergency calls should be made to triple zero, Mr Cormick said the your local brigade was on hand to help with issues regarding smoke alarms and fire preparedness information.