Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A calf humpback whale was set free after becoming caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning (3/11/18). Picture: Supplied.
A calf humpback whale was set free after becoming caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning (3/11/18). Picture: Supplied.
Pets & Animals

Calf whale rescue after caught in shark nets

by Michael Saunders and Emily Halloran
3rd Nov 2018 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY humpback was rescued after being caught in shark nets off Burleigh Heads early this morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the calf whale stuck in the nets as its mother swam nearby around 6am with Sea World's marine rescue team being notified.

A Sea World spokesman said the young whale was set free by rescuers at around 7am.

"It was a humpback calf and the nets were entangled around its head," the spokesman said.

"It was seen swimming off with its mum once it was free."

 

A Sea World marine rescue boat was able to set the calf humpback whale free from the shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran.
A Sea World marine rescue boat was able to set the calf humpback whale free from the shark nets off Burleigh Heads this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran.

More to come.

animals burliegh heads calf gold coast humpback shark nets whale

Top Stories

    Why corner stores are cool again

    premium_icon Why corner stores are cool again

    Business GENERAL stores now offer artisan products and a personal touch - a new twist on the old corner store concept.

    Guilty plea over massive festival ecstasy bust

    premium_icon Guilty plea over massive festival ecstasy bust

    Crime The drugs charge carries a maximum life jail sentence

    True Crime podcast gets cold case reopened

    premium_icon True Crime podcast gets cold case reopened

    Crime QUEENSLAND’S Attorney-General has ordered a new inquest into the suspected murder...

    Almost $1 million for 18 projects in the Kyogle area

    premium_icon Almost $1 million for 18 projects in the Kyogle area

    News Upgrades to sporting facilities, showgrounds, halls on the cards

    Local Partners