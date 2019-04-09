Caleb is a country champion

TOP HONOUR: FNC cricketer was named NSW Country player of the year.

TOP HONOUR: FNC cricketer was named NSW Country player of the year. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CUDGEN all-rounder Caleb Ziebell was named NSW Country Player of the Year at the Cricket NSW Awards Dinner in Sydney.

He was awarded the medal by Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and it comes after his second season representing the NSW Country Blues.

It was only in October the 23-year-old was named NSW Country Rugby League representative player of the year.

He also went to Fiji with that team where they played against a representative side.

Ziebell was named player of the carnival at the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Shepparton in Victoria in January.

It was the second time he would be listed in the Australian country merit team following the carnival.

Closer to home he has just capped another fine season in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League by winning a second straight premiership with Cudgen.

He top scored in the final with 78 runs in a crucial innings, finishing the season with 928 runs and 16 wickets.

He has won FNC LJ Hooker League player of the year the last two years running and will likely win it for the third straight year with the presentation at Pottsville on Friday night.

Rugby league teams will breath a sigh of relief this season with Ziebell set to head to England next week to play with the Bollington Cricket Club.

They play in the premier division below the English county cricket. NSW country coach Jeff Cook and the team's captain, Tom Groth, set Ziebell up with the club.

In other Cricket NSW awards, Ellyse Perry and fast bowler Sean Abbott won the highest individual honours in NSW cricket.

Abbott received his second Steve Waugh Medal as the best male player while Perry was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal as the most outstanding female cricketer.

Abbott surpassed his previous best Shield season of 27 wickets in 2013/14, the last time he won the Steve Waugh Medal, and took 37 scalps at an average of 22.29.

The tally included career best first-class and Sheffield Shield figures of 7-45 from 12.4 overs against Tasmania that secured the Blues a place in the final against eventual champions Victoria.

There were early signs the 27-year-old fast bowler was set for an impressive season during the JLT One-Day Cup.

Abbott claimed 12 wickets, including back-to-back five wicket hauls against Victoria and Tasmania.