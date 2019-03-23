Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a 4m fall overnight.
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a 4m fall overnight.
News

Search for missing FNQ fisherman

by Andrea Falvo
23rd Mar 2019 10:30 AM

CAIRNS Water Police are undertaking a search for a man believed missing in his vessel in waters in the Portlands Roads area.

The 54-year-old Lower Daintree man went to sea on March 16, in a 30-foot commercial fishing boat.

It is believed he was heading in a southerly direction in the Lockhart River and police hold concerns for his safety.

He has not been heard from since he left on March 16.

Water Police with assistance from Lockhart River Police will co-ordinate a full search at first light of the surrounding waters.

Police are additionally making inquiries with local fishers who may have been in contact with the man to assist to locate the vessel.

Anyone with information for police, can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

cairns water editors picks fishermans police

Top Stories

    FULL LIST: Where to vote today

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to vote today

    Politics Don't forget to cast your vote at one of the many polling booths open today

    Get to know your state candidates for Lismore

    premium_icon Get to know your state candidates for Lismore

    Politics Do you know what your candidate for Lismore stands for?

    Get to know your state candidates for Ballina

    premium_icon Get to know your state candidates for Ballina

    Politics The Ballina state electorate encompasses Ballina and Byron Shires

    Where to get the best feed while you vote on election day

    premium_icon Where to get the best feed while you vote on election day

    News There's a lot to consider on election day, including lunch