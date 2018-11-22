Menu
Suspension overturned for horse trainer cruelty charge

by Janessa Ekert
22nd Nov 2018 12:24 PM
A CAIRNS horse trainer accused of animal cruelty has had his licence reinstated by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission.

Alwyn Ross Bailey's suspended from October 23 this year after he was slapped with an animal welfare charge under the Animal Care and Protection Act, which allegedly breached a condition of his licence and his suitability as a licensee.

 

Owner of Ranked Mario Agius (left) flew up from the Gold Coast for the first Cairns Magistrates Court appearance of thoroughbred trainer Alwyn Bailey (right), who is facing animal cruelty charges. They are leaving court after Mr Bailey denied the allegations and the case was adjourned.
Police have alleged Mr Bailey overdrove, overrode or overworked racehorse Ranked while it was suffering an injury between October 5 and 20 this year.

The 61-year-old thoroughbred trainer sought an internal review of his suspension, which was overturned in the interests of procedural fairness and natural justice. As a result his licence suspension was set aside.

Mr Bailey told the court, through his lawyer during his first appearance earlier this month, that the case would be contested and a plea of not guilty entered.

A QRIC spokeswoman could not confirm if there would be a Steward's inquiry as this stage.

The owner of the racehorse Ranked, Mario Agius, told the Cairns Post that he didn't believe the allegations against Mr Bailey after supporting the trainer in court.

The matter was adjourned to December 5 and Mr Bailey's appearance was excused.

