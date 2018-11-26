Qld girl to undergo life changing treatment

Cairns girl Emma Deede will this month undergo a potentially life changing stem cell treatment in Bangkok. The eight-year-old is wheelchair-bound and unable to speak, sit or stand independently.

CAIRNS girl Emma Deede is just days away from a undergoing a long- awaited treatment that could bring her a whole new quality of life.

Living with cerebral palsy, dystonia and epilepsy, the eight-year-old suffered from an undiagnosed and untreated stroke during birth that left her with permanent brain damage and physical disability.

She is now wheelchair-bound and is unable to speak, sit or stand independently.

Desperate to give Emma the best life possible, her mother Doreen earlier this year made the decision to book her in for a treatment that could potentially change her life and help her learn to speak for the first time.

Now after eight months of fundraising they have reached their goal of $38,000 and will travel to Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday for the three week treatment program.

It will include the all-important stem cell treatment as well as oxygen treatment, hydro therapy and acupuncture, which will be incorporated throughout the program.

"I just really needed to do this for Emma," Ms Deede said.

"I'm very relieved that we made it and I still can't believe it, it's so overwhelming.

"I think once I'm at the airport it will hit me what we've achieved ... but it's not over yet."

Flynn Rigby and Emma Deede who are hoping to travel overseas for stem cell treatment PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

As well as improving Emma's speech, the treatments could also bring a range of other benefits.

"Hopefully it's going to be a good three weeks with good treatment and, hopefully, we will see some good progress in the next few months," Ms Deede said.

"I'm still a bit anxious as well because the treatment could bring so many different benefits - we just don't know.

"It could help with epilepsy, it could help with movement, and I'm hoping really for speech.

"For every child that has had the treatment the results are all different ... so now it's basically a waiting game and just waiting for the outcome to hopefully be a good one."

Emma Deede who has Cerebral Palsy, plays with the toys on the lounge PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Ms Deede thanked the Cairns and Far North community for all their ongoing support in helping achieve this goal for Emma.

"Honestly I didn't think we would make it, but we've had some unexpected support and people are just so generous," she said.

"I've met some amazing new people ... and I can't thank everyone enough."

To keep up with Emma's upcoming journey, visit the Emma's Quest Facebook page.