Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard
Lifestyle

Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

by Pete Martinelli
24th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a garage gym body builder Tracey Defferard and trainer Ryan Yanz shook off the coronavirus lockdown to beat the world's best.

Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard

The mum and athlete had been training for her first pro body building competition in Los Angeles when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy and closed the borders. After a week's break they got to work in Mr Yanz's Mt Peter garage.

"All my old clients pitched in and contributed their own equipment," Mr Yanz said.

The pair honed Ms Defferard for the 2020 Next Level Virtual World Tour, but instead of taking the stage in LA she posed in front of a smart phone.

"I wasn't surprised that she placed so highly, I knew what she had been through in training," Mr Yanz said.

"Even a top five finish for a pro debut would be massive."

Ms Defferard placed third in the Pro Diva Figure Model category. "Ryan is a very capable coach," she said. "The long-term goal is the next competition, probably in October at the Gold Coast."

Originally published as Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

More Stories

bodybuilder fitness health isolation virtual competition wbff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        premium_icon Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        News IN a welcome sign for the local economy the first Jetstar touched down into Ballina signalling a small step back to normality for the region.

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching, but we can honour our servicemen and women.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base

        More beach carparks set to close

        premium_icon More beach carparks set to close

        News Pat Morton (Lennox Point) and Lighthouse Beach carparks from Thursday evening 23...