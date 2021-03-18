Cafes and restaurants forced to cut back opening hours

Cafes and restaurants across the Northern Rivers are being forced to reduce their opening hours as they struggle to find and keep workers.

As the end of JobKeeper looms, creating a lot of uncertainty for business owners and employees, questions have also been raised about whether hospitality wages are satisfactory.

La Cucina di Vino at Ballina recently told customers they could no longer open on Sundays and Mondays "until further notice" because of "staff shortages".

"We are sorry for any inconvenience but we will be back soon," they wrote on Facebook.

La Cucina di Vino Ballina is one restaurant that has been forced to close for two days a week because of a lack of workers.

Popular Evans Head cafe, Evans to Betsy, has also found it difficult to get workers.

They posted on the Evans Head Notice Board advising of the changes to their opening hours.

"Apologies to everyone. Like many other hospitality businesses in northern NSW at the moment, we cannot find staff and are changing our hours until we do to Thursday to Sunday, 6am to 2pm," they wrote.

"Look forward to opening seven days again soon."

Riva Bar & Grill in Ballina is now only open from Thursday to Saturday.

Maheep Singh from the venue recently took to social media to lament the lack of hospitality staff in the area.

"Any idea when we will be able to fill hospitality positions in Ballina? Businesses will have to close due to lack of staff," he wrote.

Commenters suggested the end of JobKeeper payments on March 28 could see people forced to return to the workforce.

JobKeeper was introduced as a subsidy for businesses significantly affected by COVID-19.

According to data released by the ATO and Treasury earlier this month, more than 3600 organisations on the Northern Rivers are still using JobKeeper.

The 2480 and 2481 postcodes ‒ the Lismore and Byron regions ‒ have the most applications, with more than 700 each.

More and more people want to eat out with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but venues are struggling to find, and keep, good staff.

Meanwhile, even some of the region's most renowned and popular venues are offering extra incentives in an effort to attract staff.

According to Seek, there are more than 180 vacant jobs in hospitality and tourism in the Far North Coast region.

The Empire Cafe in Mullumbimby is looking for a manager and, according to the job ad, there are numerous benefits.

"Attractive salary package based on experience with incentives, fantastic location and lifestyle, job security with a permanent full time role," the ad states.

Bangalow Bread Co is offering "above award wages" for a head barista position, while the Lennox Head said its chef de partie position offered "opportunities for career growth and progression" and "staff perks and discounts".

Three Blue Ducks at The Farm has two vacant positions, both of which have an "attractive salary, incentive package, tips, super".

But are hospitality workers paid enough to meet the costs of living on the Northern Rivers?

A number of cafes and restaurants are adjusting opening hours because they can't find staff, but workers say the award wages aren’t enough to survive on.

That was the question Brett Strickland recently asked on the Ballina Community Noticeboard.

"Business owners are pulling their hair out wondering why they can't fill positions," he wrote.

"Well, you won't attract workers in 2021 with 2001 pay rates. Just something to think about."

Almost 200 people weighed in on the argument.

Sammy Kelly: "It has nothing to do with business not paying the right pay rate, it has everything to do with the lazy people these days due to government handouts because of Covid. Why would people work when the government pays them to do sh-t all?"

Edison Cullen: "As a business owner I pay my staff more than the minimum because I'm not a giant prick. I also have amazing staff as a result."

Paul Ibrahim: "I'm a business owner, people don't turn up for interviews nor to work. But you wait and see, around the 28th of March, all these people will come knocking looking for work."

Ella Marie: "One thing I notice is almost 90 per cent of the jobs are casual … it's not the job security people need."