Cafe's exotic coffees come with the Lismore heart

As part of its rebranding process one Lismore coffee shop has released some very unique signature coffees which test the imagination of what coffee should taste like.

Formely known as Oneone4, the Benchtop Espresso will be offering salted caramel popcorn coffee, jaffa orange blossom and dark chocolate, and cardamom and rose water coffee.

The coffees are not just fancy names with each being finely crafted by Benchtop Espresso owner Gera Davidson to actually taste like their namesake.

"I thought of what recipes I could work with and starting with ten ideas that were scrapped straight away because there was no way of making them happen -and the others were slowly experimented on to see which ones were actually going to work.

"We tried a few different elements and they started really nice but when put together with coffee just didn't quiet work," he said.

"We ended with up with three that we were happy with and we could create."

The coffees also have beetroot powder in the milk which allows a red heart to be formed in the middle of the coffee.

The signature coffees are only on offer for the month of July and were originally conceived to help give something back to the Lismore community with 50 per cent of the proceeds from the drinks going to charity.

The café on Keen Street also revealed the restored artwork which was discovered after the March floods.

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Gera Davidson said they wanted to celebrated a new beginning and to say thank-you to volunteers and staff who helped during the flood recovery effort.

Artist Andy Peter Jackson spent three or four days restoring an artwork he created almost 40 years ago.

The mural was found after a wall was removed due to flood damage almost a month after the flood.

An intensive Facebook search eventually led to the artist being reunited with his work.

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg