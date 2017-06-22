21°
News

Cafe's exotic coffees come with the Lismore heart

Marc Stapelberg
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

As part of its rebranding process one Lismore coffee shop has released some very unique signature coffees which test the imagination of what coffee should taste like.

Formely known as Oneone4, the Benchtop Espresso will be offering salted caramel popcorn coffee, jaffa orange blossom and dark chocolate, and cardamom and rose water coffee.

The coffees are not just fancy names with each being finely crafted by Benchtop Espresso owner Gera Davidson to actually taste like their namesake.

 

"I thought of what recipes I could work with and starting with ten ideas that were scrapped straight away because there was no way of making them happen -and the others were slowly experimented on to see which ones were actually going to work.

"We tried a few different elements and they started really nice but when put together with coffee just didn't quiet work," he said.

"We ended with up with three that we were happy with and we could create."

The coffees also have beetroot powder in the milk which allows a red heart to be formed in the middle of the coffee.

The signature coffees are only on offer for the month of July and were originally conceived to help give something back to the Lismore community with 50 per cent of the proceeds from the drinks going to charity.

The café on Keen Street also revealed the restored artwork which was discovered after the March floods.

 

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Gera Davidson said they wanted to celebrated a new beginning and to say thank-you to volunteers and staff who helped during the flood recovery effort.

Artist Andy Peter Jackson spent three or four days restoring an artwork he created almost 40 years ago.

The mural was found after a wall was removed due to flood damage almost a month after the flood.

An intensive Facebook search eventually led to the artist being reunited with his work.

 

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

 

Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Benchtop Espresso artisan coffee and tea in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg
Lismore Northern Star
New report amplifies call for more hospital staff

New report amplifies call for more hospital staff

HEALTH Unions have called for more staff at public hospitals in light of a report released yesterday from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI).

'Bloody legend': Red Cross thanks dedicated Lismore donor

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore collects blood from blood donors.

Donor clocks up 350 blood donations

FIGHT PRIZE: Win tickets to see Horn take on Pacquiao

You could be there for the fight of the century: Jeff Horn taking on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

IT'S the fight of the century

Flood appeal funds to be handed over to those in need

Scenes from the North Coast-based Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter which has responded to 18 missions during the flood emergency.

$464,303 to go to flood victims

Local Partners

Reading emails lands SCU student big prize

TRAWLLING through university emails led one Southern Cross University student to take home an unexpected prize.

PUTRID MESS: No one's responsibility, everyone's problem

The bodies of a cow and kangaroo have washed up at Simes Bridge, Lismore, following the recent flood.

“It’s on the Lismore Council to get the beast out of the water"

VIDEO: Exhibition tells the history of LGTBIQ community

Maude Boat steps out at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade 29/12/12.

Lismore Has a Diverse Past is on until June 30 at SCU

'The greatest music ever written' for NORPA benefit

SING FOR A CAUSE: Opera Australia is coming to Lismore for a fundraiser to benefit NORPA.

Opera Australia will perform to help rebuild local facilities.

Is Jay Z coming to Bluesfest 2018?

US recording artist Jay Z performs on stage at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 'Get Out The Vote' concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 04 November 2016. The US presidential election is scheduled for 08 November 2016. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

MTV ranked him the Greatest MC of all time in 2006

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new SBS TV series.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Rare Land In Town With Building Approval

Lot 2, 89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 0 0 $1,125,000 to...

This wonderful clean and rare block of level land is within walking distance to everything… shops, beach, cafes and everything Byron Bay's vibrant town centre has...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,620,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!