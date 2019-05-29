Menu
Flynn Wiblen, 6, of Goonellabah, checking out the books at the book exchange at Blueys Cafe.
Cafe's exchange breathes new life into unwanted books

Francis Witsenhuysen
29th May 2019 2:00 PM
A BOOK exchange at a café in the heart of Lismore is breathing new life into discarded paperbacks.

Blueys Café Owner John Rees read about book exchanges popping up around Europe, thought it was a great idea and decided to give the concept a go.

"I got some pictures of some of the units around Europe and a friend of mine made the unit - Serge Sonego - I'd like to thank him for that," he said.

The concept is simple, anyone is free to drop a book in, have a browse and take a book out.

"Some people just put them in, because they have the books laying around the house and don't know what to do with them so they pop by and put them in," he said.

"It's important to share things that could just lie there or possibly get thrown away. Everyone is welcome."

Find Blueys Cafe on Woodlark St, Lismore. The book exchange is open during trading hours.

