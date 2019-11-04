Cafe with a twist on the cards for church grounds

A DA is on public exhibition at Ballina Shire Council for a "temporary Cafe" at the Wollongbar Christian Church.

A NEW coffee shop with a twist could be on the cards for a Wollongbar Church.

A development application is now on public exhibition with Ballina Shire Council for an occasional coffee shop in the outside sitting area of the Wollongbar Christian Church at 66 Rifle Range Rd Wollongbar.

If it gets the go ahead, the cafe would only be open for 52 days of the year and provide all profits to all existing charity organisations supported by the church.

The site was first developed for use as the Wollongbar Christian Church in 2012, "to undertake the establishment and ultimate construction of a place of public worship (maximum of 200 people) as a staged development (three stages), along with associated works including internal driveway access, roundabout, pedestrian pathways, car parking, landscaping, acoustic boundary fencing and signage”.

Stage 1 was completed in April 2013 and Stages 2 and 3 are currently under construction.

However, the original DA did "not authorise the use of the premises as a commercial food premises”.

The proposed development for the occasional cafe stated: "The project seeks to operate as an adjunct to the broader ministry and community outreach program of the church. In this regard, the church wishes to open its doors to the general community of Wollongbar in the form of a coffee shop”.

The coffee shop would:

Operate not more than 52 days per calendar year;

Operate between 7am and 2pm; and operate for a period of five years, after which a fresh application may be lodged to continue the activity (if desired by the proponents).

It is the intention of the church that the premises will be:

Staffed by the church community on a voluntary basis, operated on a 'not for profit' basis;

Provide all profits to established charity organisations supported by the church including 'Transform the Nations' and 'CMIAID'; and

Provide a complementary community outreach service for people not normally associated with the church.

The DA is on public exhibition until November 7

For more information, visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on "DAs online” and then "Applications on Exhibition”.