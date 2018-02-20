Cafe to reopen its doors after four months

Cafe Cognito will be officially open for business again this week, with Chloe Jolley employed as their full time barista.

Cafe Cognito will be officially open for business again this week, with Chloe Jolley employed as their full time barista. Samantha Poate

COFFEE lovers in Goonellabah rejoice - a cafe is about to reopen its doors tomorrow.

Café Cognito closed suddenly on October 16 last year, the former owner attributing the closure to personnel issues.

After months of paperwork a new owner, Sharon Johnston, has acquired the business and said she is excited to be officially open this week.

Ms Johnston said she bought the business "because I am hospitality through and through and so is my family”.

Ms Johnston had previously worked at the Goonellabah café as an employee and since then has started up numerous hospitality businesses around the Northern Rivers.

"I've had other cafés myself, I owned Skimmos down South Lismore and then I went to Ballina, Racecourse Café in the industrial area up there,” she said.

"I thrive on being pushed, but I love being in my own business.

"It can be very rewarding but it is very hard as well.”

The café will be very similar to its original roots with a few added twists and menu items.

"It is going to be a nice menu and we are going to have a little of the old and some of the new,” Ms Johnston said.

The shop will have some familiar faces as Ms Johnston said she has retain some of the former employees.

Ms Johnston said for her good service is paramount to the success of her businesses.

"That's just how we are, service is number one,” she said.

"Good food, good service, clean shop and the list goes on.”