The view from the Riverfront kiosk at Evans Head won't be enjoyed by customers for a while as it is closed for refurbishment.
News

Cafe to close for refurbishments during 'low season'

24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

THE Riverfront Café at Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head will be closing for refurbishments.

As from this Sunday, February 25 the popular cafe will be shut to customers to undergo refurbishments for "an improved guest experience."

We reported recently the kiosk owners were looking for new managers and are taking the opportunity to upgrade facilities.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said heading into low season was the preferred time to upgrade the café to ensure the least amount of disruption for guests.

"There are no plans to close the café long term," he said.

"In the interim, we are exploring avenues to enable the park to continue providing food and refreshments through local providers.

"We are excited at the opportunity to be able to improve the café and look forward to continuing this service soon."

