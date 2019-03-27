Cafe owner 'terrified' new development will shut them down

POTENTIAL LOOK: An artist's impression of the Rainbow Lane development application in Cullen St, Nimbin.

POTENTIAL LOOK: An artist's impression of the Rainbow Lane development application in Cullen St, Nimbin. Leo Dewitte

'MOST' of Nimbin may be welcoming a new major development, but cafe owner Sarah Mari is "terrified” the number of eateries proposed for the site will shut her down.

The five food premises are part of the $2.3 m mixed-use development compromising 19 retail shops, top shop housing, a plaza and pavilion, proposed for the space where the old Nimbin museum stood before it was destroyed by fire in 2014.

Armonica Cafe and Wood Fired Pizza owner Sarah Mari said the repercussions from that many food shops opening in a small town with 10 existing eateries would be devastating.

"I have spoken to other business owners in town and they feel the same way,” Ms Mari siad.

"The developers turned three retail shops into 19 which is quite a massive jump and there wasn't any food shops before and now there is going to be at least six.

"I am absolutely terrified... I'm young, I have two children under five and my husband and I have sacrificed the last five years of our life into trying to make a food business work, which is extremely hard.”

Ms Mari said if Lismore City Council approved that many food and drink premises they would be "letting Nimbin suffer”.

"This very small town, 16 food premises in total on a one street town is going to make a huge impact on the existing businesses here,” she said.

"It's great that space will be getting re-developed, but maybe have one café not six.”

She said the couple originally jumped on the opportunity to open Aromica because of the lack of shops in Nimbin and the high influx of tourists.

"It's a small town and we do get a lot of tourists but it's very unpredictable,” she said.

"It can be really quiet one day and we might not make even make enough money to run the shop. It's terrifying for such a small town that relies on tourism.”

While Ms Mari couldn't make the Nimbin Chamber of Commerce meeting last week, she had concerned friends in attendance.

"When the developer was asked how he felt about opening so many business and that negatively impacting local business and he did not answer the question,” she said.

"I also feel disappointed that we've opened a wood fire pizza restaurant and one of the developer's friends wants to put a massive wood fire pizza oven in the biggest food shop there will be.

"I feel totally squashed.

"The general feeling in the community is these big developers are going to what they want how they want, and no one is going to be able to stop them even if we tried to. We feel like we are the small guys who have no say.”

Nimbin Chamber of Commerce president Diana Roberts admitted that the new food and drink premises "would possibly impact existing businesses because there was already a lot of food businesses in town”.

"It has been raised, but we could end up with the the reputation as a centre for eating,” Ms Roberts said.

"There is a lot of development going on around Nimbin on too.

"I can understand why people are concerned but competition doesn't have to be a bad thing.”

A Lismore City Council spokesperson said council could not comment on the DA while it was being assessed.

Developer David Piese has been approached for comment.