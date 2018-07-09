Mummy blogger rants over chicken nuggets

A SYDNEY blogger has taken to Instagram to share her outrage at the treatment she and her daughter received at a local cafe.

Vanessa Maldonado, a self-described "influencer" who posts on social media under the name Child Blogger, chose to check out The Hanging Ladder in Balmain because of its kid-friendly rating online. But when the chicken nuggets and chips arrived at the table for her daughter Mia, 4, she was less than impressed with the portion size.

The dish, which consisted of four nuggets and some wedges was priced at $8.50.

"I was a little surprised by the number of nuggets and size, which would be about the size of a 20 cent piece," she wrote on Instagram.

"I asked the waitress if they made a mistake and she said she would ask the chef. She came back letting us know that the chef said that it was the right amount."

Not satisfied with the way it was handled, the mum-of-two asked to speak to the manager who she said became "defensive" while explaining that "the cost of the plate for him was $2 plus the cost of running the business and paying staff."

Vanessa told Kidspot that she was surprised by his aggressive manner and had assumed he "would resolve our issue very quickly by just adding some more nuggets and that would be it".

Instead, she claimed the discussion ended with the manager storming off with plate in hand, leaving Mia without a meal. The blogger said her daughter didn't understand what had happened and kept asking where her lunch had gone.

"The owner didn't even offer to ask if we wanted something else or suggested another kids item, so she ate a couple of chips from her dad's plate and luckily I had packed some snacks in her bag which she was forced to eat instead," Vanessa said.

However, when Kidpspot approached the cafe owner Andrew for comment he refuted this, stating that the plate was only removed "after checking with the parents if they still wanted it or not."

Vanessa blogs under the name "Child Blogger".

Andrew also disagreed with Vanessa's choice to share the experience with her 10,000 Instagram followers, labelling it "bullying", something he also accused her of in a series of public comments on the post.

"I feel its unjust and my comments were misconstrued and twisted to fill their aim. I really don't have time for people who call themselves influencers and go into my venue trying to throw their weight around with threats," he said.

A number of people on social media agreed with his sentiments, and thought Vanessa was out of line with her public criticism.

@ashllieclare wrote: "How do expect a human being to react when you slam their business online based on one experience. @thehangingladder Should have 100% not commented here on your page HOWEVER you @childblogger have a huge following, have tagged media outlets to share the ONE bad experience, threatening the livelihood of not only the owner but his staff base.

"That is a total abuse of the platform you have. That's not okay and it is not fair. The serving size is fine. The price is fine. How your complaint was handled, was not fine. But deal with it, chuck up one bad review on Facebook and don't return. Then leave it be, not drag it on and use it for personal gain. That's insanity."

@sophiaaaaaavander wrote: "This is why there is an obesity problem in this country when this plate is considered too small for a child."

"This is so petty and stingy to whinge about," wrote @rissburns.

@mrsmariakyriacou wrote: "I think you are a bully. I cant believe the fuss you have made over some nuggets and chips that cost $8.50. If you were so unhappy with this meal you should have just sat there and ate it and not gone there again (it wasn't a quality issue it was a portion issue).

"You have taken this way to far and especially in front of your kids behaving like this to me is unacceptable."

But many on the post disagreed with the cafe owner's decision to publicly respond, with user melbournewithkidz adding that she was "shocked they took the plate of food and left Mia nothing to eat".

User life_of_mmmmish agreed, writing that "the chips look good but 4 small half size nuggets look pathetic on the plate. I would do the same, if I got something like this, I'd be disappointed. By reading the comments of the owner… basically says it all STAY AWAY people! This cafe owner is a capital #C!"

Vanessa said she was especially surprised by the owner's response online, adding that she "was never rude or aggressive towards him".

"I just think that kind of behaviour should not be tolerated especially when kids are involved," she said.

