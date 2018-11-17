With bayonets fixed, cadets will demand entry to Lismore

FREEDOM OF THE CITY: LCC general manager Shelley Oldham, mayor Isaac Smith and Commanding Officer of the 326 (City of Lismore) Squadron, Lieutenant (AAFC) Roy Nuttycombe.

FREEDOM OF THE CITY: LCC general manager Shelley Oldham, mayor Isaac Smith and Commanding Officer of the 326 (City of Lismore) Squadron, Lieutenant (AAFC) Roy Nuttycombe. Supplied

A CEREMONY dating back to medieval times will be re-enacted today when air cadets challenge the Richmond Police District for the freedom of the city.

Cadet Under Officer Ewan Rhys Harding, 19, said the Freedom of Entry to the City of Lismore was originally granted to 326 (City of Lismore) Squadron in 1943.

"This is the first time the squadron will exercise its right to Freedom of Entry since it was first granted," he said.

"The tradition goes back to medieval times when a walled city would welcome an allied army who would then take over the guard patrol and they would be inspected by the mayor and given the freedom of entry."

Mr Harding said it was a real honour as the military or civilian unit accorded this privilege is granted the right of entry to the city "with bayonets fixed, colours flying and drums beating".

"We will be supported by the 3 Wing Band, the 344 Musicians Flight Australia Air Force Cadets," he said.

"The event commences at 10am when the Freedom of Entry march which involves up to 50 members of 326 (City of Lismore) Squadron will start in Oakes Oval, Dawson St."

The squadron will then march along Magellan St, Molesworth St and finish on Bounty St.

The official challenge for Freedom of Entry will take place near Officeworks in Molesworth St at 11.10am.

"There is also an exhibit on the Australian Air Force Cadets and Air Training Corps at the Lismore Historical Society, 165 Molesworth St," he said.

"This contains a large variety of pieces detailing the history of the Australian Air Force Cadets / Air Training Corps and No.326 (City of Lismore) Squadron."

The day's celebrations will be capped off with a formal dining-in night at Lismore Workers Club, commencing at 6:30 pm.

Ex-members of the squadron, family, and community friends are welcome to attend the event.

Tickets cost $35.00 per person and include a two course meal (main and desert), drinks at own expense. Persons wishing to attend the dining-in night can purchase tickets here.