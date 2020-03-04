Cadbury chocolate that’s ‘disappeared’

Cadbury's iconic Freddo frog will be disappearing for a while – here's why. Picture: Instagram.

Cadbury's Freddo is a firm family favourite - but the beloved chocolate frog is going to be disappearing for a spell.

The chocolate company has decided to give the world's most delicious (and edible) amphibian a rest in favour of his web-footed friends that need a bit of help.

Instead critically endangered frogs from Australia and New Zealand are taking the spotlight on Freddo packets to raise awareness of the species, which are sadly nearing extinction.

Freddo frogs are changing size from 15 grams to 12 grams. Photo: Chris McKeen

The critically endangered frogs to be featured on Cadbury's Freddo packaging include the northern and southern corroboree frogs, Baw Baw frog, spotted tree frog, Tasmanian tree frog, armoured mist frog, Hochstetter's frog, Archey's frog and kroombit tinker frog.

As well as this Cadbury will donate $600,000 over three years to Zoos Victoria and Conservation Volunteers Australia to help the endangered frogs.

"We're so proud to be able to work with these frog experts to deliver programs that will give these endangered species a chance to repopulate and flourish," Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo marketing manager Katrina Watson said in a statement.

The new packaging is designed to bring awareness to endangered frog species.

"It's a long-term commitment to ensure the projects can deliver real outcomes for the survival of these amazing animals."

The special packaging will be available on Cadbury's 15g, 35g and 200g Freddo packs and will have an AR symbol, meaning you can access fact sheets and videos about the endangered species.

Freddo's rebranding comes after it donated 100 per cent of its profits from Carmello Koalas, Freddo and Furry Friends towards bushfire charities for a week in January.

It also just recently announced it would be giving away chocolate Easter eggs in bushfire-effected areas.

There will be surprise visits from the Easter bunny on March 7 and 8 across five regions in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

Cadbury Australia's marketing director Paul Chatfield said the offer was a way to give back to the community and support those suffering after a devastating start to the year.

March 5, Cadbury Factory in Ringwood Pre-Easter Tour. Tom Castle the Easter bunny and his Chaperone. Picture: Stuart Milligan

"We know that many Australians have had a challenging start to 2020, so we want to show our support for these families by surprising them with our Cadbury Easter bunny to spread the spirit of the season," he said.

Cadbury has also revealed the locations and times where its Easter bunny will visit, making it easier for those hoping to snag a free treat.

On Saturday, March 7 between 10am and 1pm, treats are being given away at Moruya Country Market, NSW.

Between 11am and 12am, Saturday, March 7, an Easter bunny will also make an appearance at Upper Murray Farmers Market, Victoria.

While on Sunday, March 8 between 10.30am and 1pm, chocolate is being handed out at Eat Merimbula Festival, NSW.

There will also be a free chocolate drop off on March 8 at Hooked On Lakes Entrance, VIC, between 12am - 3pm - while the Easter bunny will also make an appearance Onkaparinga Valley Football Club, South Australia.

The Easter eggs are only available while stocks last.