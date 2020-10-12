Cabins with plunge pools planned for scenic property

An artist's impression of the north elevation of one of the six tourist cabins proposed.

An artist's impression of the north elevation of one of the six tourist cabins proposed.

A PROPOSAL for a new tourist development near Byron Bay will soon go before the council.

Byron Shire Council staff have recommended, in a report that will go before the planning meeting next week, that councillors approve a development application for the proposal, at 533 Bangalow Rd in Talofa.

In the DA, lodged with the council in February, Talofa Palms Pty Ltd seeks approval for six cabins for use as tourist and visitor accommodation.

It also seeks approval for a new driveway to Bangalow Rd, landscaping and other infrastructure.

The DA initially proposed eight cabins, but this was later amended and reduced.

A DA for a six cabin tourist development proposed for 533 Bangalow Rd in Talofa will go before Byron Shire Council on October 15. Byron Creek runs through the property.

The estimated cost of the proposed development is about $2.215 million.

The property subject to the DA is 42 hectares in size.

The proposed cabins would each have an area of 60 square metres, with two bedrooms, a living room, bathroom, kitchenette, plunge pool and outdoor deck.

In a report that will go before the council's meeting next week, staff said the "main issue for consideration" was the "potential impact of the development on the rural/scenic character of the area".

The entrance to the property, from Bangalow Rd.

Staff said two "minor variations" to the council's development control plans "relating to carparking design and the south facing aspect of the land" would also be significant considerations.

But they found the proposal was "considered to be a reasonable response to the characteristics of the site" and would not have a significantly adverse impact on the area's rural character.

According to the report, the applicant would provide 2kW solar power systems for each cabin.

An artist's impression of the south elevation of one of the six tourist cabins proposed for 533 Bangalow Rd in Talofa. The proposal will go before Byron Shire Council on October 15.

The council's staff found the "overall effect of the development" in terms of environmental outcomes would likely be positive "if the restoration of Byron Creek is undertaken in accordance with the submitted vegetation management plan".

When the proposal was placed on public exhibition for two weeks from march 19 to April 1, the council received three objections which "focused mostly on the scale of the development, questions over the relationship with agriculture, and the potential impacts on rural character", the report said.

At that time, eight cabins were still being proposed.