An artist's impression of some of the beach cabins that will be proposed.
Property

Cabins, tree houses proposed for idyllic coastal property

Liana Turner
18th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
A DEVELOPMENT application that is expected to be lodged with Byron Shire Council next month will propose new cabins and tree houses on the 111.2ha Linnaeus Estate at Broken Head.

The proponents are currently undertaking community engagement prior to lodging the application.

The proposal will seek for existing uses, including private education, to continue while establishing a “low-scale eco-retreat” that incorporates the existing facilities (a pool, communal buildings and tennis court).

The DA will propose that 11 approved – but not yet ­constructed – dwellings be ­replaced with 33 two-person cabins or tree houses for ­retreat guests.

The proposed building footprint would be 0.78ha and the plans involve a “zero carbon commitment”, with most energy supplied on-site and the remainder coming from sustainable sources, the proponent said in a statement.

“New development would avoid sensitive habitat, occurring in cleared and disturbed areas only,” the statement said.

“The application proposes to work alongside the Broken Head Coastal Foundation, who have guided the ecological preservation for the past 24 years.”

While no plans have yet been submitted with the council, the proponent is holding community engagement until March 6.

Residents have been invited to view the proposal at www.ecotourismproposal. com.au.

Further inquiries can be made through enquiries@ ecotourismproposal.com.au or 0492 877437.

Community information sessions will be held on February 28 and 29, bookings are essential and can be made through the website.

More feedback will be sought later when the DA is before the council.

Byron Shire News

