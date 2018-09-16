Cabbo wins rugby league knockout

Cabbage Tree Island have won the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout Carnival for a second straight year.

CABBAGE Tree Island has won the $10,000 Lismore Aboriginal Knockout Carnival for a second straight year after a convincing 34-0 win over Tabulam in the final at Oakes Oval, Lismore tonight.

Fullback Brett Kelly was named player of the tournament while Brian Kelly played both days and was among the try-scorers in the final.

Brian Kelly is a Ballina junior and has spent the past two seasons in the NRL playing centre for Manly.

Brisbane Broncos centre James Roberts also played in the tournament and was part of the Cubawee Connections team that reached the semi-finals.

Cabbage Tree Island were captained by recently retired Northern United front-rower Les Roberts while Roy Bell was the main man for Tabulam.

Centre Josh Patston, five-eighth Trevor Bolt, front-rower Steven Walker, second-rower Jirra Breckenridge and utility Chris Binge also played well in the final for Cabbage Tree Island.

For nearly 20 years from the mid-1980s Wardell - featuring mainly players from nearby Cabbage Tree Island - and Tabulam were arch rivals in Group One second division rugby league.

They played in 10 grand finals during that time, with five wins apiece.

Many were played at Oakes Oval and, as a spectacle and exhibition of free-flowing rugby league, they were hard to beat.

Cabbage Tree Island will now prepare for the NSW State carnival at Dubbo in a fortnight.

Comments from Les Roberts to come online tomorrow.