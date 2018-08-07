Cabarita surfer leading the way

NEW CHAMPION: Cabarita surfer Zahli Kelly has earned on a spot on the World Junior Championship.

NEW CHAMPION: Cabarita surfer Zahli Kelly has earned on a spot on the World Junior Championship. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

EVANS Head surfer Callum Robson finished third in the Junior Qualifying Series event at Cronulla on Sunday.

Cabarita surfer Zahli Kelly came third which was enough to see her crowned overall women's champion and earn a place in the upcoming World Junior Championship.

In what was her sixth final in as many JQS events, 14-year-old Zahli managed her cement down her position as rankings leader, with her third-place finish at Cronulla.

She has surfed brilliantly over the course of the 2018 junior season, claiming one victory, three runner-up finishes, one third and one fourth place finish.

Zahli will be Australia's top female seed in the upcoming World Junior Championship.

"I'm so stoked to win this for the second year in a row,” she said.

"This has been such an awesome year on the junior series and there are so many good surfers who were looking for the title as well. I can't wait for the World Junior Championship now.”

The Cronulla event saw Caleb Tancred win the men's division while Sophia Fulton took out the women's.

Tancred hit his stride in the final, executing an array of powerful backside moves to post a 13.00 two-wave heat total.

This most recent victory was Tancred's second win for 2018, having previously taken out the Pro Junior at Manly in February.

He moves to the third position on the 2018 JQS rankings following the result.

"I'm over the moon with this result,” Tancred said.

"My whole goal was to make the World Junior Championship and this win means that I qualified.

"The waves were difficult and I knew all these guys were capable of laying down big scores, so I knew I had to stay busy.

"I had my coach Micro (Glenn Hall) and a few mates down here watching as well which made it so much better to win in front of them.”

Also mirroring her result in the Pro Junior at Manly was Fulton,whose lightning fast backhand attack proved to be her advantage in the final at Cronulla, mustering up an impressive 13.25 two-wave heat total.

As a result, Fulton went into third position on the 2018 JQS rankings.