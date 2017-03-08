27°
News

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Javier Encalada
| 8th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.
Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRESH from London triumphs in the hit musical Through the Mill about the life and times of Judy Garland, music theatre performer Belinda Wollaston returns briefly to Australiato play a cabaret show at Tyalgum Hall based around the songs of Judy Garland.

Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) was an American singer, actress, and vaudevillian.

She was renowned for her contralto vocals and attained international stardom that continued throughout a career spanning more than 40 years as an actress in musical and dramatic roles, as a recording artist, and on concert stages.

Garland's most famous role was as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz film(1939).

Her other roles at MGM included Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), The Harvey Girls (1946) and Easter Parade (1948).

After 15 years, she was released from the studio and made record-breaking concert appearances, a successful recording career, and her own Emmy-nominated television series.

In 1999, the American Film Institute placed her among the 10 greatest female stars of classic American cinema.

Belinda Wollaston

 

Australian music theatre performer and actress Belinda Wollaston returns to Australia in March for two intimate shows
Australian music theatre performer and actress Belinda Wollaston returns to Australia in March for two intimate shows Contributed

 

Nominated for Broadway World's Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Wollaston previously won a Craig Dodd Award for best actress for The Spitfire Grill.

Wollaston will also be performing a sold-out show at Hayes Theatre in Sydney after her Tyalgum performance.

Hearts Aflame Productions' manager Solar Chapel said they were thrilled to have Wollaston performing in Tyalgum for the first time.

"Belinda is one of the great talents we have abroad and we have been wanting her to perform at Tyalgum for some time now" he said.

Wollaston's show tells the story of Garland's life in an intimate, stripped back setting and features special guest Shaun Rennie.

A pre-show two course dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe is available from 6pm (AEDT). Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm.

  • At Tyalgum Hall, 1 Cudrigan St, Tyalgum, on Saturday, March 18, from 8pm. $50 (show only) from ticketebo.com.au or phone 0488 713 24.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  belinda wollaston judy garland northern rivers entertainment tyalgum hall whatson

Saving lives with eyes in the sky

Saving lives with eyes in the sky

GOVERNMENT says drones and helicopters are effective in reducing shark attacks.

Casino drug network 'king pin' faces court

The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Allegedly manufactured 1kg of the drug ice from a clandestine lab.

Fugitive had $500,000 of allegedly stolen cigarettes

court

He was wanted in two states before police caught up to him.

Fire can't take the memories made in their home

GUTTED: Ben Clark and Jessica Gall stand in front of their destroyed home, with dog Heidi, after a house fire at West Coraki.

Support couple by donating

Local Partners

How this dog helps kids learn to read

"EVEN in the short time I've had (the students) they've already upgraded their readers by three levels."

Get your dancing shoes on to help little Paige

COMMUNITY EFFORT: A benefit is being hosted for Paige Humphreys (centre) to travel overseas for life-saving treatment.

Lismore rocker, talented youth get behind critical cause

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

Kitty announces smashing comedy show

COMING SOON: Australian comedian, writer and actor Kitty Flanagan.

Tickets to her Lismore show went out for sale today

African-Australian women go on stage to shake off dark memories

DOCO: The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film tells the story of four African refugees in Australia who join a theatre group.

The Baulkham Hills African Ladies Troupe film

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

BROADWAY artist Belinda Wollaston will only offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney before going back to London

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!