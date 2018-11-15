Cabaret axed but festival goes on for Tropical Fruits

MAIN ACT: Sydney singer and drag queen Trevor Ashley wowed audiences with his Trash and Trevor show.

TROPICAL Fruits will not feature a cabaret show after the opening soiree this year.

The LGTBIG+ social group confirmed the show will not be going ahead when announcing the rest of the program for this year.

For the last three years, a stand-alone cabaret show has been held at Lismore City Hall on the day of the parade, after the opening soiree.

Last year ,Trevor Ashley performed his show Trash and Trevor, and the year prior Paul Capsis offered the show Addicted to the Nightlife.

In 2015, American actor and singer Alan Cumming brought his cabaret show Sappy Songs to Lismore City Hall.

'Shine' is the theme of this year's festival, which is mostly organised and produced by Northern Rivers LGTBIQ+ volunteers and their friends.

FESTIVAL 2018 EVENTS

Street Parade: December 29, 4pm

December 29, 4pm Opening Soiree: December 29, 5pm - 8pm

December 29, 5pm - 8pm New Year's Eve Party: December 31, 8pm to January 1, 6am

December 31, 8pm to January 1, 6am Pool Party: Jan 1, 10am - 4pm

Jan 1, 10am - 4pm Recovery Party: Jan 1, 4pm - 1:30am

Jan 1, 4pm - 1:30am Festival Camping: Dec 27 - Jan 3

A march into Lismore launched the Tropical Fruits festival. Photo Javier Encalada / The Northern Star Javier Encalada

The 2018 event will mark the 30th anniversary of the popular social group.

Tropical Fruits Chair Brett Paradise says, "we truly dance upon the shoulders of giants, so come celebrate with us and be part of the ongoing history of Tropical Fruits and our LGBTIQ community”.

On December 29, the festival will kick off with the traditional Street Parade through the Lismore CBD, ending at Lismore City Hall for the Opening Soiree.

This year, Tropical Fruits will welcome Sydney social group Dykes on Bikes Sydney, who will also be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The group has promised to arrive "roaring up the Pacific Highway to join us for the first time at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade”.

Festival events include three main parties: the New Year's Eve party, New Year's Day Pool Party and New Year's Day Recovery Party.

NYE will include four feature dance floors with headlining DJ's Grind and Toy Armada (USA) as well as Australian DJs Sveta, Sandi Hotrod, Les Smith and DJ Ruby in the Dome, amongst others.

Tropical Fruits party, Lismore Showground.Photo Javier Encalada / The Northern Star Javier Encalada

The main NYE Party also will feature local and visiting performances at the cafe and cabaret space from the Cabaret, plus the now traditional exhibition of LGBTIQ artists.

This year's Event Coordinator, Kristy McNeil, thanked those who will volunteer again this year.

"Our New Year's festival would not be possible without the generous contribution of our dazzling array of volunteers,” Mcneill said.

"In this, our sparkling 30th year, we invite all our vollies past and present to reunite and SHINE as only you can.”

This year's program will include surprise performances to remember the late Tropical fruits producer and Lismore resident, Tony Allison.