Byron's Tora unveils sophomore album

TOUR: Tora are a Byron Bay electronic band formed in Byron Bay in 2013 byThorne Davis on drums, Shaun Johnston on bass guitar, Jo Loewenthal on lead vocals, guitar, and samples, Jai Piccone on vocals and guitar, plus Tobias Tunis-Plant on vocals and synthesizer.

FOUR-piece Northern Rivers electronic band Tora have announced a run of east coast tour dates in support of their upcoming sophomore album Can't Buy The Mood, out August 9.

Kicking off at The Lansdowne in Sydney on September 12, followed by a hometown show at The Northern, the tour will wrap with a special performance at Melbourne Museum's Nocturnal series on October 4.

Renowned for their vibrant and intoxicating live shows, these intimate shows are sure to be a master class in musicianship.

Continuing their vow for a constant stream of music released, the tour announcement comes alongside the reveal of new single Paramount, the fourth taste from the upcoming album.

The track is accompanied by a catchy video clip and is the first in a while which features the band themselves.

It aims to show their personalities, a glimpse into their world behind the music, and they have once again collaborated with Onil Kotian at Rever Media who is behind their recent clips for Deviate, Can't Buy The Mood and Morphine.

Before the album is released, the band will be heading over to UK and Europe with shows announced for London, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Since release, tracks from their much-lauded debut album Take A Rest have received support from the international music community.

Following a coveted album packet spot on triple j and high rotation for single Another Case, both Sir Elton John (Beats 1) and Annie Mac (BBC Radio 1) spun tracks on their radio programs and they've now recorded nearly 100 million streams globally; a massive achievement.

Tora toured nationally and around the UK/Europe with over 40 album tour shows and sold out sets in Melbourne, Paris and London.

They supported Oh Wonder nationally and even found an adoring fan in Resident Evil and Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich.