EQUALISING: Byron Bay surfer Mark Mono Stewart showing winning form at Cabarita on Saturday.
Sport

Byron's Stewart nabs win at adaptive surfing titles

by Mitchell Craig
16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

BYRON Bay surfer Mark "Mono” Stewart won his division at the Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles at Cabarita Beach on Saturday.

Stewart has now won it multiple times in the AS2 Stand/kneel part of the competition.

He has been a driving force in adaptive surfing in recent years having lost his leg to cancer as a teenager growing up in Mullumbimby.

"This is the third Nudie Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles on the Tweed Coast and it's great to see companies like Nudie staying on board and supporting the adaptive surfing community,” he said.

"We have grown massively as a sport and in the end, it's all about the ocean and its ability to heal and equalise. It makes you feel at home and I just love it.”

Stewart won bronze at the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championships at California last year.

He will represent the Australian team again later this year.

Great conditions greeted competitors on the final day at Cabarita Surf Club, allowing the field of more than 20 adaptive surfers to show their skills across a multitude of divisions.

Sam Bloom won her AS5 women's division.

"I starting surfing when I was about five years old in primary school and I just use my weight to get over the inside rail, kind of like skating I guess,” Bloom said.

Surfing Australia's general manager Jake White said: "It's great to see the adaptive spirit in full flight today at Cabarita.

"Surfing Australia is really supportive of the adaptive surfing pathway in Australia and we provide this outlet as a qualifier for Team Australia who then goes on to the world stage,” White said.

Other winners were Dale Taylor, Kate Sawford, David Munk, Gavin Bells, Barney Miller, Dean McSporran and Matt Formston.

All surfers have gained selection in the Australian adaptive team.

Lismore Northern Star

