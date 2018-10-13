Byron's Night of Glamour

The Byron Bay International Film Festival 2018 Gala Event and grand opening for 2018 at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

The Byron Bay International Film Festival 2018 Gala Event and grand opening for 2018 at the Byron Bay Community Centre. Marc Stapelberg

THE Byron Bay International Film Festival has set a wonderful tone for this year's festival with the Australian premier of Michael Franti's Stay Human film.

Promoting the thematic thread of positive change, the festival 2018 boasts a bumper crop of inspiring, motivational, environmentally conscious, technologically brave, and culturally diverse short films, documentaries and feature films.

With a full house, the opening gala saw guests, stars, directors, friends and community walk down the red carpet together to officially get things underway for this wonderful event which now attracts some of the best upcoming and established talent in the world.

Stay Human though was the star of the evening with a range of positive reactions from the audience all picking up on different aspects of the film.

The 94 minute documentary directed by Franti himself follows closely on from his first film.

This time, however, he focuses on inspiring stories from around the world as well as the power of music to unite, inspire and heal the division found in our society.

While such positivity may draw cynicism from those sceptical of our ability to change the course of human history, it is exactly this hopelessness that the film seeks to combat.

Franti draws attention to the battle in all of us to choose positive action over negative scepticism and thankfully he avoids taking on a preaching tone as he does it.

The selection this year at the festival is a tribute to the fact that art is about change, about flexibility, about searching for those parts of us that are hidden or underexposed, and it is about those elements of humanity that need refinement or reflection.

The society of film-makers across the globe and on show at the festival continue to have an important part to play in telling our stories so that humanity might continue to grow and evolve.

The Byron Bay International Film Festival runs from October 12 to October 21 with numerous films and events taking place at venues from Brunswick Heads to Byron Bay.