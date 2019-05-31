New bar and bistro offers 'ballsy' menu

White Wolf Bistro and Bar owner Mirko Runje at the location of the new restaurant at Mercato on Byron Street side under Palace Cinema.

WHITE Wolf Byron Bay owner Mirko Runje hopes to cater for most palates and budgets with his "ballsy" menu.

Byron's newest bar and bistro is bright, spacious, aesthetically pleasing and its "massive" menu most certainly demands attention.

Whether you have popped out of the surf for a gourmet burger, unlimited chips and a beer or want to fine dine on Chateaubriand and a $900 bottle of Champaign, Mirko said White Wolf Byron Bay had you covered.

"People's reactions have been wonderful," Mirko said.

"We wanted to have something to cater for everybody and I think we have done that.

"We offer an amazing variety of food... chefs that we've worked with and know us take a look at the menu and say 'wow that's the balliest move'."

With a traditional Italian flavour, the extensive menu also offers seafood, sharing platters, large sharing mains and burgers with, yes that's right, unlimited fries.

"The menu took us months to create," he said.

"We wanted to treat the same person who has the burger to the person who fine dines, but it's fine dining at reasonable prices.

"We've made it affordable - its a one million dollar fit out - and you can come here and spend $15 to $20 dollars and still feel special."

The seasoned business owner and former professional footballer said he choose Byron Bay to open White Wolf because he believed in its longevity and business climate.

"I think you would have to live under a rock to not think that Byron is the place to be," he said.

"We had some initial teething problems and it took about 37 months to open because of the Mercarto development, when we were promised it would take 18 months.

"But the challenges are behind us and we are so proud of our refurbishments... we added new furniture, gave it a new paint job, an entire new kitchen, there's an extensive custom bar and the humidified wine room is spectacular."

He said the key to a successful business was personal attention to staff and suppliers your customers.

"We employ local people and we use all local suppliers," he said.

"We are over staffing to make sure the service is excellent."

Find White Wolf in Mercato on Byron. Street side under Palace Cinema. Shop 19 and 20, 108 Jonson Street. Byron Bay.