Byron's $2.6 million roundabout

THE major road into Byron Bay will soon be easier to navigate with the announcement of $2.6 million to build a new roundabout.

The Federal Government will fund a new roundabout at the Ewingsdale Road/Bayshore Drive intersection at Byron Bay has been applauded by the Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson.

"This is great news for the whole community and it will be a huge relief for all those making the trip along Ewingsdale Road, to and from the Byron Bay Arts and Industry Precinct to work every day,” Mayor Richardson said.

"The Federal Government's grant of $2.6million means a really important infrastructure project will be delivered sooner, and it also frees up the money we had set aside for that project to get to work on other critical road projects in the Byron Shire,” he said.

The Federal Government grant was from its Building Better Regions fund to provide economic benefits as a result of improved connections for the Byron Bay Arts and Industry Precinct.

"Ewingsdale road carries up to 20,000 cars a day during quieter times of the year and the volume of traffic gets heavier during peak seasons like Christmas and Easter,” Mayor Richardson said.

"Businesses including tradespeople often find it very difficult to get in and out of Byron Bay so the new roundabout at Bayshore Drive will improve things considerably,” he said.

"Council is currently building a new roundabout at Sunrise on Ewingsdale Rd so when this is finished, and the Bayshore Drive roundabout is completed, a trip in or out of Byron Bay should be much better.

"I'm hoping that when all the work is finished Ewingsdale Road will present a much better gateway to Byron Bay than we currently have,” Mayor Richardson said.

Byron Shire Council's application for funding was one of 500 received by the Federal Government and only 100 were successful.

"Byron Shire Council's staff are to be commended for the work they did on the submission,” Mayor Richardson said.

"We're thankful the Federal Government has recognised the need for improved infrastructure in Byron Bay,” he said.