27°
News

Byron woman set to be sentenced over Bali death

13th Mar 2017 5:25 AM
Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SARA Connor will learn her fate today over the death of a Bali police officer in August last year.

The 45-year-old Byron Bay mother and her British DJ boyfriend David Taylor are facing charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death, with prosecutors alleging they attacked Wayan Sudarsa on Kuta Beach on August 16.

During the trial, the court has heard that Ms Connor and Mr Taylor went to Kuta Beach after having a few drinks over dinner.

The pair have claimed a fight broke out between the police officer and Mr Taylor when the latter confronted Mr Sudarsa about Ms Connor's lost wallet.

Ms Connor has always said she did nothing but try to separate the pair and didn't know he was badly injured when she and Mr Taylor left the beach in the early hours of August 17.

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo) JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

In the hours and days after Mr Sudarsa's death, the court has heard the pair burned their clothes, disposed of Mr Sudarsa's mobile phone and cut up his credit cards.

The prosecution has called for Ms Connor to serve an eight year sentence for the alleged crime.

During the trial, the mother-of-two pleaded with the court for her release and said she was the "sole carer" of her two young children.

"They miss me and are waiting for me," she cried.

"If this is what God had planned for my life - to punish me harshly and deprive my children of their mother, I hope he will give my children strength to cope."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bali murder david taylor northern rivers crime sara connor

Byron woman set to be sentenced over Bali death

Byron woman set to be sentenced over Bali death

SARA Connor will learn her fate today over the death of a Bali police officer in August last year.

Police try to reunite lost phone with owners

This phone was found in Lennox Head on Sunday.

Do you own this phone or know who does?

VIDEO: Riders 'nude up' for fun

PEDDLE POWER: The annual World Naked Bike Ride Byron Bay on Sunday was popular with spectators.

Nude cyclists cheered on by big crowds

Helping move small business into the digital age

Workshops will be held to help business get digital ready.

NetStripes to provide specialist digital advice

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Anzac Day ceremony at Long Tan now uncertain

Lismore's Reverend Graeme Davis OAM CSM, fought in the Battle of Long Tan in 1966 and said governments may argue about protocols but veterans have more important issues to consider.

An Anzac Day ceremony in Vietnam may not go ahead in 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl. Their marriage has crashed and burned in a resentful, petty mess.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

WATCH: Teen cheerleaders finish top ten at Texas

Shakira Jeffreys, 13, Tarni, 14 and Heyley Rose, 16.

Northern Rivers dancers jet set to biggest comp in the world.

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

SOLD at Auction...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!