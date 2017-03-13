Byron woman set to be sentenced over Bali death

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

SARA Connor will learn her fate today over the death of a Bali police officer in August last year.

The 45-year-old Byron Bay mother and her British DJ boyfriend David Taylor are facing charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death, with prosecutors alleging they attacked Wayan Sudarsa on Kuta Beach on August 16.

During the trial, the court has heard that Ms Connor and Mr Taylor went to Kuta Beach after having a few drinks over dinner.

The pair have claimed a fight broke out between the police officer and Mr Taylor when the latter confronted Mr Sudarsa about Ms Connor's lost wallet.

Ms Connor has always said she did nothing but try to separate the pair and didn't know he was badly injured when she and Mr Taylor left the beach in the early hours of August 17.

JOHANNES P. CHRISTO

In the hours and days after Mr Sudarsa's death, the court has heard the pair burned their clothes, disposed of Mr Sudarsa's mobile phone and cut up his credit cards.

The prosecution has called for Ms Connor to serve an eight year sentence for the alleged crime.

During the trial, the mother-of-two pleaded with the court for her release and said she was the "sole carer" of her two young children.

"They miss me and are waiting for me," she cried.

"If this is what God had planned for my life - to punish me harshly and deprive my children of their mother, I hope he will give my children strength to cope."